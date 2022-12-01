High court grants bail to SP MLA Nahid Hasan

PRAYAGRAJ The Allahabad high court on Wednesday granted bail to Samajwadi Party MLA Nahid Hasan in a case related to Gangsters’ Act. He had won from the Kairana seat of Muzaffarnagar in the 2022 UP assembly election while contesting from jail.

He got bail after spending around 10 months in jail. Currently, he is lodged in Chitrakoot jail. According to Nahid’s counsel, Imran Ulla, he will now be released on bail, as he is already on bail in all other criminal cases pending against him.

The order for bail was passed by Justice Krishan Pahal after hearing the counsel for the applicant and the state government’s counsel.

According to the applicant’s counsel, the plea taken on behalf of the applicant was that he is already on bail in all criminal cases lodged against him. Besides, all other co-accused have already been released on bail, he added.

He also mentioned before the court that the Supreme Court had recently granted bail to Nahid in a criminal case considering his ailment.

However, state government’s counsel opposed the bail application, saying that a case under the Gangsters’ Act had rightly been lodged against him and hence he is not entitled to bail.

A case under Gangsters’ Act was registered against Nahid, his mother Tabassum Begum, and 40 others in February 2021. The police arrested Nahid on January 15, 2022 and produced him before the MP/MLA court of Kairana, which rejected his bail application and sent him to Muzaffarnagar jail. He was transferred to the Chitrakoot jail, where is currently lodged.