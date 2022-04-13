Home / Cities / Lucknow News / High court issues contempt notice to YEIDA CEO
lucknow news

High court issues contempt notice to YEIDA CEO

In a contempt petition, one Rishi Goel had alleged that YEIDA CEO and other officials had demolished the construction done by him at Jhajjar despite orders of the high court
The Allahabad high court has issued notice to the chief executive officer (CEO) of Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) Arun Veer Singh and five other officials. (Pic for representation)
The Allahabad high court has issued notice to the chief executive officer (CEO) of Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) Arun Veer Singh and five other officials. (Pic for representation)
Published on Apr 13, 2022 09:47 PM IST
Copy Link
ByJItendra Sarin, Prayagraj

The Allahabad high court has issued notice to the chief executive officer (CEO) of Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) Arun Veer Singh and five other officials, directing them to appear before it and explain as to why contempt proceedings should not initiated against them for alleged violation of the court’s orders.

In a contempt petition, one Rishi Goel had alleged that these officials had demolished, on March 29, 2022, the construction done by him at Jhajjar despite orders of the high court on July 14 and December 8, 2021 by which the demolition notice issued by these the authority was quashed.

Observing that ‘prima facie a case of contempt was made out’, Justice Saral Srivastava directed to list the case on August 16, 2022 for next hearing.

However, in its April 8, 2022 order, the high court made it clear that in case earlier orders of the court were complied with by the next date, the opposite parties may not appear in person and may file an affidavit of compliance through counsel.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • EIB delegation with chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra in Lucknow on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

    EIB team calls on UP chief secretary, discusses Metro projects

    A European Investment Bank delegation, led by Catherine Ashton, called on chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra and discussed the ongoing Metro rail projects in the state, on Wednesday. Metro, he added, was convenient, affordable, quick and an environment-friendly mode of transport that had changed the image of cities. The CS told the delegation that the state government was committed to completing all the Metro projects on time.

  • Bottles of country liquor being destroyed in Patna. (HT)

    After HC order, Bihar’s anti-pollution body seeks list of liquor destruction sites

    Following the Patna High a court order, Bihar State Pollution Control Board has sought the list of sites in dry Bihar from the excise department where stocks of illicit liquor seized by the law enforcing agencies have been destroyed as per the provisions of the Bihar Prohibition and Excise Act, 2016.

  • (HT File Photo)

    UP health minister calls for donation of unused medicines for benefit of needy

    Health and medical education minister Brajesh Pathak inaugurated the renovated orthopaedic emergency wing and launched an app of the Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences, on Wednesday. Also, an MoU was signed between the RMLIMS and Power Finance Corporation, New Delhi, under its CSR activity, for the launch of cancer detection and awareness van on Wednesday. In his address, Pathak suggested that people donate unused medicines to the institute.

  • Congress leader Kamal Nath said that no developed country including USA, Japan and European countries use EVMs. (File Photo)

    Non-BJP parties to seek paper ballot in place of EVMs: Kamal Nath 

    Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath has claimed that opposition political parties were coming together to initiate a campaign against use of electronic voting machines (EVMs) in elections alleging that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party was using EVMs to “steal votes”. Nath said that no developed country including USA, Japan and European countries use EVMs. Nath said they have completed research to strengthen the case against the BJP for stealing votes from EVM.

  • For representation only. (HT File Photo)

    Engineering student knifed to death on college campus in Meerut

    A group of students stabbed and killed a student of mechanical engineering, in full public glare, inside the Meerut Institute of Engineering and Technology, on Wednesday. SP, rural, Keshav Mishra further said that prima facie it seems that the incident was a fallout of animosity between two groups of students in the college. “They had an altercation on Tuesday, and thereafter, rival group members stabbed Nikhil Choudhary to death inside the college campus on Wednesday,” said Mishra.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 13, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out