High court issues contempt notice to YEIDA CEO
The Allahabad high court has issued notice to the chief executive officer (CEO) of Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) Arun Veer Singh and five other officials, directing them to appear before it and explain as to why contempt proceedings should not initiated against them for alleged violation of the court’s orders.
In a contempt petition, one Rishi Goel had alleged that these officials had demolished, on March 29, 2022, the construction done by him at Jhajjar despite orders of the high court on July 14 and December 8, 2021 by which the demolition notice issued by these the authority was quashed.
Observing that ‘prima facie a case of contempt was made out’, Justice Saral Srivastava directed to list the case on August 16, 2022 for next hearing.
However, in its April 8, 2022 order, the high court made it clear that in case earlier orders of the court were complied with by the next date, the opposite parties may not appear in person and may file an affidavit of compliance through counsel.
-
EIB team calls on UP chief secretary, discusses Metro projects
A European Investment Bank delegation, led by Catherine Ashton, called on chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra and discussed the ongoing Metro rail projects in the state, on Wednesday. Metro, he added, was convenient, affordable, quick and an environment-friendly mode of transport that had changed the image of cities. The CS told the delegation that the state government was committed to completing all the Metro projects on time.
-
After HC order, Bihar’s anti-pollution body seeks list of liquor destruction sites
Following the Patna High a court order, Bihar State Pollution Control Board has sought the list of sites in dry Bihar from the excise department where stocks of illicit liquor seized by the law enforcing agencies have been destroyed as per the provisions of the Bihar Prohibition and Excise Act, 2016.
-
UP health minister calls for donation of unused medicines for benefit of needy
Health and medical education minister Brajesh Pathak inaugurated the renovated orthopaedic emergency wing and launched an app of the Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences, on Wednesday. Also, an MoU was signed between the RMLIMS and Power Finance Corporation, New Delhi, under its CSR activity, for the launch of cancer detection and awareness van on Wednesday. In his address, Pathak suggested that people donate unused medicines to the institute.
-
Non-BJP parties to seek paper ballot in place of EVMs: Kamal Nath
Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath has claimed that opposition political parties were coming together to initiate a campaign against use of electronic voting machines (EVMs) in elections alleging that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party was using EVMs to “steal votes”. Nath said that no developed country including USA, Japan and European countries use EVMs. Nath said they have completed research to strengthen the case against the BJP for stealing votes from EVM.
-
Engineering student knifed to death on college campus in Meerut
A group of students stabbed and killed a student of mechanical engineering, in full public glare, inside the Meerut Institute of Engineering and Technology, on Wednesday. SP, rural, Keshav Mishra further said that prima facie it seems that the incident was a fallout of animosity between two groups of students in the college. “They had an altercation on Tuesday, and thereafter, rival group members stabbed Nikhil Choudhary to death inside the college campus on Wednesday,” said Mishra.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics