High-powered committee to overhaul bhog system at Banke Bihari temple

Raising concerns over widespread financial irregularities at the Banke Bihari temple flagged in an audit report by a chartered accountant, the High-Powered Management Committee appointed by the Supreme Court is set to introduce changes in the existing arrangements for bhog or prasad, which is not ordinarily provided to common devotees at present. Plans to regulate queues through railings to prevent chaos during darshan were also discussed. (File)

Arrangements would be made to ensure that bhog is available to all devotees visiting the temple in Vrindavan, according to Justice (retired) Ashok Kumar, who chaired a scheduled meeting of the panel on Monday evening in Vrindavan and took up the agenda items fixed for the meeting.

“We took up 21 issues listed on the agenda and found that several decisions taken unanimously by the committee had not been complied with,” Kumar said while talking to media persons on Monday night.

He pointed out that the current system does not allow common devotees to receive bhog, even though the temple spends ₹5-6 lakh per month on its preparation.

“Bhog is offered to Thakurji eight times a day. Now onwards, devotees will be involved in the process, the money collected will be utilised for the temple, and a transparent arrangement will be ensured,” Kumar added.

Highlighting the financial irregularities flagged in the audit report, he said: “There has been misuse of funds in different heads as there was no expense incurred by the temple on bhog between 2016-17 and 2018-2019 but in the Covid period that followed when no devotees visited the temple, the expense rose five times.”

“Bhog prepared at the temple is not given to common devotees and instead goes to the residences of Goswamis. Even if this is claimed as tradition, it needs to be revisited,” he added.

Kumar further stated that the audit report pointed out non-compliance by the Goswami Sevayat with court orders, including those of a civil judge in Mathura, resulting in penalties amounting to ₹5.84 crore over the past two to three decades.

He also flagged irregular spending on education, widow and old-age pensions from temple funds during the period when the Goswami community controlled temple management between 2013 and 2017.

“There is opposition to what we are highlighting, but all good changes invite such reactions and opposition. However, those opposing the changes should introspect as Thakurji is not going to like such irregularities,” Kumar said, adding “Bihariji comes in my dreams.”

He further said discussions were underway to begin free live-streaming of temple proceedings through a selected agency within two months, by February 2026.

He also spoke about plans to regulate queues through railings to prevent chaos during darshan.

The committee was constituted by the Supreme Court in August to address long-standing issues surrounding the temple’s administration and management. The apex court had passed the order while hearing challenges to the Uttar Pradesh Shri Banke Bihari Ji Temple Trust Ordinance, 2025.