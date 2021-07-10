Hire youths with tech skills to help newly elected public representatives: Yogi

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday asked the officials concerned to explore the possibility of hiring youths with technical and management degrees to assist the newly elected public representatives at the village panchayats, urban local bodies, district panchayats and development blocks in their work.

He said this on Saturday when the block pramukh elections were held across Uttar Pradesh.

“Such youths will help the newly elected public representatives and prove useful with their professional and technical skills in better planning of development works and financial management. Also, once hired, the government should train these youths in better understanding of government policies and priorities,” he said at a Covid-19 review meeting here.

Explaining the importance of the idea, he said, “Such an arrangement would lead to the fulfilment of public aspirations with the synergy of public representatives’ vision, government officers’ experience, and the skills of such youths. Also, it will add to the experience of these youths when they work for gram panchayats, urban local bodies, district panchayats and kshetra panchayats.”

Yogi Adityanath asked the rural development and panchayati raj department and the urban development department to discuss the idea and prepare a detailed work plan for its execution.

Purvanchal Expressway to be operational soon

The chief minister said the construction of expressways in the state was progressing fast. Soon, the people of the state would get a gift as the Purvanchal Expressway would become operational, he said. He asked the officials concerned to develop industrial and commercial clusters along all the expressways in the state.

Pilibhit becomes 4th district with no active Covid case in U.P.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday announced that no district in the state reported fresh Covid-19 cases in double digits in the past 24 hours. He also said Pilibhit had become the fourth district in the state to have zero active Covid-19 cases after the onset of the second wave of the pandemic. Shravasti, Aligarh and Kasganj are the three other districts.

He reiterated that all these districts would be rewarded if they did not report any fresh cases in the week after attaining the zero active case status

He, however, asked the districts to continue intensive testing for Covid.

“In the past 24 hours, 1,23,437 samples were tested in the state by RT-PCR technique and only 86 of them tested positive for Covid. The positivity of the tests done by the antigen technique was even less. All this is satisfactory. Continue the policy of tracing, testing and treating aggressively,” he said to the officials.

Only 100 fresh cases of Covid were reported in the state in the past 24 hours and 183 patients recovered in the same period, he added.

Currently, the state has 1,608 active Covid-19 cases and the recovery rate is 98.6%. Out of the total 2.76 lakh Covid tests done in the state in the past 24 hours, the positivity rate was a mere 0.04%, he added.

As many as 7.23 lakh (723,000) Covid vaccination doses were administered in the state in the past 24 hours, he said, adding that Uttar Pradesh had administered 3.68 crore (36.8 million) Covid-19 vaccine doses so far (since January 16).