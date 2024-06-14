Hi-tech limb manufacturing lab on cards at DSMNRU

Artificial limb and rehabilitation centre at Dr Shakuntala Mishra National Rehabilitation University (DSMNRU), Lucknow campus will be expanded with the establishment of new facilities like Myoelectric Prosthetic Lab. Dr Shakuntala Mishra National Rehabilitation University campus (Sourced)

Through this lab, there is a plan to manufacture low-cost artificial limbs by doing research on myoelectric artificial limbs based on artificial intelligence so that good myoelectric hands can be provided to all categories of divyangjan of the state.

At present, the centre is providing the facility of mechanical artificial hand to the Divyangjan, so that after using the artificial hand, it works with the power of the muscles above the amputated part of the hand, an official said.

There is a proposal to set up Pedagogical Lab too. The upcoming plan is to set up a laboratory equipped with computerized foot scanning machine and foot orthotic moulding machine in the centre. Through this, by measuring the pressure of the foot, foot orthosis (insole) will be given for proper orthotic treatment so that tissue damage can be prevented and the chances of limb loss are minimized.

Various types of free facilities are being provided to the disabled by the centre. To avail the facility, the disabled have to submit three documents such as Aadhar Card, U.D.I.D. Card (Disability Certificate) and Income Certificate (Monthly Income Rs. 15,000.00).

To avail the service at the centre, it is mandatory to register first, after which an examination is conducted in the OPD to provide prosthetic limbs as per the requirement. After that, customized prosthetic limbs are made and proper training is given for use so that they can live their life easily.

Vice chancellor Prof Sanjay Singh said that the facility of prosthetic limbs based on modern technology is also being provided at the centre, which is completely free for the disabled. At present this centre has provided facilities to more than 3300 disabled people and committed to providing better service.

Registrar Rohit Singh said a portal is being built for the University Artificial Limb and Rehabilitation Centre, through which divyangjan can register to avail the services of the centre from home and can also get the updated status of the manufacturing of the artificial limb.

This modern artificial limb provides almost natural gait and is based on modular technology, due to which if any one part gets damaged, it can be replaced and there is no need to replace the entire leg.

The VC also said that this centre has established the facility of splinting. This is the only institution in the state which will provide the facility of splinting to the Divyangjan free of cost. This facility is useful for those people who are suffering from arthritis and paralysis.