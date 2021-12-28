Hold UP elections as per schedule, political parties urge ECI

LUCKNOW In view of rising concerns over the possible third wave of Covid-19 pandemic, all political parties urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to hold the 2022 Assembly election in Uttar Pradesh as per schedule.

A team of the ECI arrived in Lucknow on Tuesday on a three-day visit to take stock of preparations for the UP Assembly polls. Chief election commissioner Sushil Chandra, election commissioners – Rajiv Kumar and Anup Chandra Pandey – along with other senior officers of the ECI held meetings with representatives of national and recognised political parties.

Samajwadi Party (SP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Congress and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) demanded removal of state government officers who were allegedly working on the directions of the ruling of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The opposition parties also sought strict imposition of model code of conduct after the announcement of the poll schedule, check on misuse of government machinery by the BJP and adequate deployment of central paramilitary forces during polling.

The BJP delegation led by party’s state unit vice-president JPS Rathore, SP delegation led by the party’s state unit president Naresh Uttam Patel, BSP delegation led by the party’s national general secretary Mewalal Gautam, Congress delegation led by senior party leader Onkarnath Singh, RLD delegation led by party national secretary Anil Dubey and Communist Party of India delegation led by party state executive member Pradeep Tiwari urged the poll panel to hold assembly polls as per schedule with strict implementation of Covid protocols.

On Monday, the ECI held a meeting with the senior health ministry officers in Delhi over the Omicron threat and measures required to conduct elections safely in the poll-bound states. Later, the central government advised the poll bound states to ramp up Covid vaccination, increase sample tests and strictly enforce Covid protocols.

After the meeting with the poll panel, SP state unit president Naresh Uttam Patel said: “The SP urged the ECI to hold assembly polls as per schedule with strict implementation of Covid appropriate behaviour to check surge of Covid cases. The ECI should clear doubts over the assembly election with the announcement of the poll schedule.”

BJP state unit vice-president JPS Rathore said the assembly election should be held as per schedule, but the final decision rests with the ECI. “The BJP told the poll panel that in view of the possible third wave adequate arrangements should be made at the polling stations,” he said.

BSP national general secretary Mewa Lal Gautam said in view of the Covid pandemic, the ECI should restrict rallies and road shows organised by the parties across the state.

Congress leader Onkarnath Singh said along with holding assembly election on schedule, the ECI should ensure that all political parties follow Covid protocols during election campaigns. RLD national secretary Anil Dubey stated that the party delegation urged the ECI to hold the polls as per schedule.

All political parties demanded proper revision of electoral roll to ensure that all eligible voters get an opportunity to exercise their franchise rights and removal of duplicate voters from the voters’ list. Opposition parties sought check on speeches that might flare up communal tension and action against parties/leaders who violate model code of conduct.

Later, the ECI held meetings with chief electoral officer (Uttar Pradesh) Ajay Kumar Shukla, officers of state police, central paramilitary forces and other enforcement agencies to take stock of preparations for the assembly polls.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON