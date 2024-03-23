Holi delight: Modern touch to traditional gujiya

Favourite Holi delicacy gujiya is getting a modern avatar with every passing season. This year too mithaiwallahs and bakeries have dished out a variety of new flavours to catch the fancy of the customers. Baked and one-bite gujiya on sale at a bakery in Lucknow(HT Photo)

We take a look at the trendy options available in the market along with the traditional gujiyas which still boast of the biggest share in terms of sales.

Ever-growing market

Rangeeli gujiya up for grabs

It’s estimated that over 50 kinds of gujiyas are available in the market, but most of them are the regular khoya variant or the mawa-kesar ones.

“There is too much to innovate with, but it’s important to know what the customers want. The largest share is still the simple khoya or kesariya variants. Our Rangeeli gujiya also does well as half of it is kesariya and the remaining is plain pagi gujiya which is our novelty. My sister Shambhavi, a bakery chef, has added a patty-style baked gujiya for the first time,” says Matrika Gupta of Ram Asrey Sweets.

Small is big!

With people turning health conscious and giving sweets a miss, the “baby” versions are turning out a good option for buyers.

“A pack of 1 kg has 30 gujiyas where the newly introduced wafer crust variants with dry fruits, milk and honey one 56 pieces of Gujiya Bite as we made it as one bite item,” says Vikas Gupta of Danbro by Mr Brown.

Amit Mishra, an educationist, adds, “Ghar ki gujiya banana toh compulsory hain but thoda toh bazaar se lena hi padta hain. I liked this one-bite variant as people nowadays avoid sweets so small ones are a good option.”

Golden touch

Sweet-sellers Chhappan Bhog introduced the golden gujiya in the state capital and now many shops and bakeries are adding their own twist to it. “Our pack of two-piece gujiya wrapped in pure gold foil in a pack in a golden colour sandook for ₹2,500 is a novelty item besides our newly introduced gujiya flavours such as rose-date, figs- sesame, coconut-badam add on to the list. A combo has also been introduced which has thandai, namkeen, gulal, dry fuits and guijiya,” says Srajal Gupta of Madhurima Sweets.

Bakers going all out!

With the introduction of thandai, rose, malpua, Turkish honey-crust, and baked gujiyas, are aplenty at the various bakeries in the state capital. “Our trio-option of baked, kesariya malpua and Turkish honey gujiya are selling like hot cakes. Besides, assorted packs of thandai, gujiya and namkeen are doing well,” says Arti Vaid of Buttercup Bunglow.

Jasjeev Kohli of JJ Baking Co adds, “We have introduced thin crust gujiya. We have also come up with thandai flavoured mousse and cakes for the first time we have introduced new types of namkeen in which cranberry and kesar dry fruit kachauri are newbies on the shelves.”