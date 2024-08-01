Hospitals, colleges, localities go under water after hour of rain

While the state capital experienced bountiful rain on Wednesday afternoon, it, however, caused severe waterlogging at many places in the city. Waterlogging in the Udayganj area of Lucknow following an hour of rain on Wednesday (Mushtaq Ali)

Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences and King George’s Medical University found themselves under rainwater for some time. Water stagnated at the main gate of the Lohia institute hampering entry and exit of patients for some time. Attendants putting up at the rain basera in KGMU reported rainwater seeping into the facility.

Rainwater also entered several educational institutions, including Babu Banarasi Das, Lucknow Montessori School and several other places. BBD students uploaded a short video of their college on social media, showing one of its corridors turning into a swimming pool of sorts.

In another viral video, a man was seen on a lifeboat in a flooded Maulviganj, located in Lucknow’s Old City.

Residents of Gomti Nagar, Utretia in South City, Patel Nagar in Alambagh and Chinhat faced severe problems due to waterlogging.

“An hour of rain, and such is the condition in Vardan Khand of Gomti Nagar Extension. The situation becomes even more worrisome when children have to be picked up from school and parents are stuck at home because of such waterlogging. Unauthorised commercial constructions with banquet halls, shops, and libraries in the basement have only made the drainage system worse in the area. The area has been handed over to Lucknow Municipal Corporation by Lucknow Development Authority but the former is only busy collecting house tax and is least concerned about the faulty drainage, chocked drains and open manholes,” said Richa Kartikeya, a resident.

Yogya Pratap Singh of New Defence Colony on Raebareli Road said, “Our locality is one such area where, due to waterlogging, the entire road was jammed and rendered unusable. It even posed a serious danger to two-wheelers. The roads in the colony were jammed soon after the rain started, and the issue persisted for hours even after the rain stopped due to the poor sewage facilities in the area,” said the retired civil engineer.”

Near the family court in Qaiserbagh, several vehicles parked on a pavement got submerged in water. At Faizullaganj too, water entered people’s houses in the low-lying areas, said Mamta Tripathi, a resident.

55.7 mm rain in Lucknow

Lucknowites got some relief from humid weather conditions as the state capital on Wednesday received a total of 55.7 mm of rain on Wednesday. The forecast for the state capital was generally cloudy skies with few spells of rain/thundershowers, IMD said. The maximum and minimum temperatures on Thursday are expected to be around 34 and 27 degrees Celsius. On Wednesday, the day temperatures dropped to 33 degrees while the minimum temperature was pegged at 29.6 degrees, read the IMD’s evening bulletin.

“There will be rain in Lucknow and its adjoining areas but with lesser intensity” said Lucknow Met director Manish R Ranalkar. Lucknow’s rain deficit was pegged at 41 percent. The city, so far, experienced 186.8 mm of rain against normal 317.3 mm.