Hospitals, pathologies not reporting dengue cases will face action: UP Dy CM Pathak

Published on Nov 02, 2022 01:28 AM IST

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Private hospitals treating dengue patients need to share the information with the health department else would face action, said deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak in a press statement on Tuesday.

Pathak, who is also the state’s health minister, said even pathologies should report details of dengue positive tests.

“Pathologies should give correct report for dengue samples and share report with the office of the chief medical officer of the respective district. Also, hospitals should share information about dengue positive cases they treat, failing which action will be taken,” said Pathak.

He also directed officials to ensure no dengue patient returns from hospital without treatment.

An integrated control room should be established by health department to monitor health facilities for dengue patients, he said.

At a review meeting on Tuesday, the deputy chief minister ordered availability of life saving medicines in sufficient quantity in all the hospitals.

“There should be no shortage of medicines in any hospital and patients should not be prescribed medicines from outside and no dengue patient should return from hospital without treatment,” he said.

The deputy chief minister directed officers to contact all the chief medical officers and chief medical superintendents and inquire about the condition of patients under treatment, ambulance, cleanliness and drinking water facilities among other things.

He instructed that availability of doctors must be ensured and added patient care is government’s top priority.

Sharing symptoms of dengue Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general association of international doctors said, “High fever, headache, muscle pain, nausea/vomiting, anxiety and loss of taste are some of the symptoms of dengue but the primary symptom is high fever. None should ignore high fever for over 24-hours.”

Principal secretary, medical and health Partha Sarthi Sen Sharma, director general, medical and health Lilly Singh and others were present during the review meeting.

