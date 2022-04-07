Houses for poor on land freed from illegal possession to be ready in 6 months
The construction of 76 houses for the poor, coming up at the piece of land freed from the clutches of Mafioso-turned-politician and ex-MP, Atiq Ahmad, would be completed within the next six months.
For expediting the ongoing construction work, the vice-chairman of Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA), Arvind Kumar Chauhan, inspected the construction site on Thursday and issued necessary instructions to the agency working at the site.
“We are constructing two blocks at the land measuring 1731 square metres, and these would be a ground plus three-storey building,” said Chauhan. Block A would have 36 houses, while block B would have 40 houses, he added.
The foundation stone of the ambitious project, which hogged the limelight throughout the recently concluded assembly elections, was laid by chief minister Yogi Adityanath in December 2021.
The houses are being constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana on the land located under Allahabad West assembly seat. Before being elected as MP from Phulpur, Atiq Ahmed has remained an MLA from this assembly seat five times in a row. Atiq’s winning streak was broken by Raju Pal, who contested on a Bahujan Samaj Party (SP) ticket. But after his assassination in 2005 and the follow-up by-poll, Atiq’s younger brother Mohd Khalid Azim alias Ashraf had won the seat.
“I inspected the site, and the work is going as per schedule. The work of the plinth beam has been completed, and I have asked the agency not to compromise with the quality of work,” said Chauhan. Moreover, PDA has ensured that there would be no shortage of constructing material, and the construction would be completed within the next six months, he added.
-
Payal Tadvi suicide: Two accused doctors file for discharge from case
Two of the three doctors, accused of abetting the suicide of Dr Payal Tadvi, on Thursday filed pleas before Mumbai sessions court seeking discharge from the case. The court posted the matter for hearing on April 18, with direction to special prosecutor Pradeep Gharat to reply to the discharge pleas filed by Dr Bhakti Mehare and Dr Ankita Khandelwal.
-
Wine expected to be available in supermarkets later this year
More than two months after the state cabinet allowed supermarkets and walk-in stores to retail wine in sealed bottles for 'off-consumption' as per the 'shelf-in-shop' concept, the government has finally published the draft rules. However, the period for people to submit their suggestions and objections to the Special Permit and Licenses (Amendment) Rules, 2022, has been fixed for 90 days, which will end on June 29.
-
Conmen pose as ACB; target BESCOM officials to extort money
A group of conmen are reportedly posing as Anti Corruption Bureau officials in Karnataka in the backdrop of several raids conducted by them recently in the hope to extort money. These conmen are reported to be on a hunt for various government officials in the state, this time, targeting BESCOM officials.
-
Embracing green felicity in ecstatic abundance
It's said that passion drives any activity. It's a cherished feeling that a mother experiences while fostering her children. Gardening is a surreal experience for a nature lover. How true are the words of Gertrude Jekyll! Everything in this world must grow, bloom, flower, bear fruit, shed leaves and die. My tryst with the green world continues and quietly I partake in an elixir embracing green felicity in ecstatic abundance.
-
UP govt inks lease agreement with AAI on transfer of land for Ayodhya airport
LUCKNOW In a step towards the development of Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram International Airport in Ayodhya, UP's civil aviation department, in the presence of chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday, signed a lease agreement with the Airports Authority of India regarding the transfer of 317.855 acres land to the AAI for the project.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics