Ice-cream vendor killed as speeding car hits cart in Lucknow’s Gomti Nagar

LUCKNOW A speeding car rammed an ice-cream cart and crushed a vendor to death near Chatori Gali at the 1090 crossing in Gomti Nagar and then hit an e-rickshaw driver standing nearby during the wee hours of Wednesday. The driver, who was reportedly in an inebriated state, managed to escape and the car was seized from the spot, said police. The car was seized from the spot, said police. (Sourced)

Cops on duty at the intersection took the vendor, Rajesh Yadav, 32, a Jiamau resident, to a hospital, where he was declared dead. The condition of the e-rickshaw driver was said to be stable, read a press note by the police. ACP (Hazratganj) Arvind Verma said a case had been registered and a search was on for the driver.

According to eyewitnesses, there were two young men and two women in the car who fled from there after the accident. The collision led to the opening of the front airbags of the car. Liquor bottles were found in the vehicle.

“Information is being collected about the driver and the people riding in the car on the basis of the vehicle number,” said Gautam Palli police in a press statement.

According to the family of the deceased, Rajendra sold ice cream by setting up a cart near the 1090 intersection every night. Around 2am, a speeding car hit the cart and crushed him while Pankaj was injured in the collision.