I-day celebration: ‘Halwa’, ‘kheer’ and ‘laddoos’ for kids in MDM for a week
PRAYAGRAJ: As part of the ongoing ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsava’ celebrations commemorating 75 years of India’s independence, school students enrolled in government-run and government-aided institutions spread across 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh would get special sweet dishes like ‘halwa’, ‘kheer’ and ‘laddoos’ for mid-day meal (MDM) from August 11 to 17, as per MDM officials.
The mid-day meal is a school food programme of the government running in the country since 1995. It is aimed at improving nutrition among students. The MDM scheme covers over 1.15 lakh primary schools and 55,083 upper primary schools, including government-run, government-aided institutions and madarsas in Uttar Pradesh. Over 1.86 crore students, including 1.27 crore of primary and over 58.44 lakh of upper primary schools are getting its benefit.
Director of MDM Authority, UP, Vijay Kiran Anand had issued directives for the special treat to be provided to these children from August 11, the officials said.
The missive addressed to all Basic Shiksha Adhikaris (BSAs), a copy of which is with HT, also makes plain that these sweet treats and fruits are to be served in addition to the meal being served to them as part of the fixed menu of the week for MDM.
“Following the missive, preparations for serving special sweet dishes like ‘halwa’, ‘kheer’ ‘Boondi’, ‘laddoos’ and fruits for mid-day meal (MDM) are underway. Instructions are being issued to all officials concerned as well as the principals of schools,” informed Rajiv Kumar Tripathi, district coordinator of MDM in Prayagraj.
He said that in Prayagraj alone, a total of 3,213 schools, including 2853 government primary and upper primary schools, 181 government-aided secondary schools and 10 government-run secondary schools served MDM. “As a result, around 5,07,912 lakh students enrolled in these institutions would be given these special treats between August 11 and August 14,” he added.
Principal of government-run English-medium upper primary school at Andawa Vandana Srivastava welcomed the move. “The initiative will really make the children feel special during this significant week,” she added.
-
Yogi begins another round of divisional tours in Uttar Pradesh
In Gorakhpur, Chief minister Yogi Adityanath reviewed implementation of development programmes on Wednesday. He will conduct a similar exercise in Azamgarh on Thursday. Yogi's tours to Gorakhpur and Azamgarh mark the first round of review meetings following the reshuffle of Groups of Ministers (GoMs) and divisions last week. The GoMs have already completed two rounds of tours. About a week after Yogi's Gorakhpur tour, the GoM led by minister for finance Suresh Khanna is expected to reach there.
-
FYJC admission: First round list declared, cut-off dips in Pune colleges
The first year junior college (FYJC) cut-off list across streams and prominent colleges has either remained same or dropped this year. The director of education (secondary and higher secondary), Pune, announced the first merit list for FYJC online centralised admissions on Wednesday. Students who have been allotted colleges are instructed to complete the admission procedure. For the academic year, 101,563 students registered for Class 11 admissions for 111,430 available seats across 317 junior colleges.
-
‘U.P. government schools to salute ‘unsung heroes’ of freedom struggle’
There are 1.91 crore students enrolled in 1.33 lakh government primary and upper primary schools who are being taught by nearly 6 lakh teachers, shiksha mitras and instructors. Basic education minister, Sandeep Singh, in a press release, said, “There have been many great personalities in villages and towns, who were part of the freedom struggle and have contributed immensely during the freedom movement. But due to lack of written literature about them, they remain anonymous.”
-
Gyanvapi issue: Waqf Board brings on record Gazette notification
PRAYAGRAJ: The UP Sunni Central Waqf Board on Wednesday filed supplementary affidavit bringing on record the Gazette notification dated December 26, 1944 by which the Gyanvapi mosque was registered in the Official Gazette as Waqf property. The temple side sought ten days' time to file a counter affidavit to the supplementary affidavit. In the suit, the plea was taken that the said mosque was a part of the temple.
-
Ludhiana | Government schools become soft target for burglars
Burglars seem to be on a spree of targeting and stealing computers and other gadgets from government schools in the district. So far, the police have not solved any of such cases. In a recent incident, the burglars targeted a Government High School in Brahampuri and decamped with gadgets. Principal of the school, Rimmi Goyal, said she came to know about the burglary on August 1 morning when she came to school.
