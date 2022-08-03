I-day celebration: ‘Halwa’, ‘kheer’ and ‘laddoos’ for kids in MDM for a week

PRAYAGRAJ: As part of the ongoing ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsava’ celebrations commemorating 75 years of India’s independence, school students enrolled in government-run and government-aided institutions spread across 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh would get special sweet dishes like ‘halwa’, ‘kheer’ and ‘laddoos’ for mid-day meal (MDM) from August 11 to 17, as per MDM officials.

The mid-day meal is a school food programme of the government running in the country since 1995. It is aimed at improving nutrition among students. The MDM scheme covers over 1.15 lakh primary schools and 55,083 upper primary schools, including government-run, government-aided institutions and madarsas in Uttar Pradesh. Over 1.86 crore students, including 1.27 crore of primary and over 58.44 lakh of upper primary schools are getting its benefit.

Director of MDM Authority, UP, Vijay Kiran Anand had issued directives for the special treat to be provided to these children from August 11, the officials said.

The missive addressed to all Basic Shiksha Adhikaris (BSAs), a copy of which is with HT, also makes plain that these sweet treats and fruits are to be served in addition to the meal being served to them as part of the fixed menu of the week for MDM.

“Following the missive, preparations for serving special sweet dishes like ‘halwa’, ‘kheer’ ‘Boondi’, ‘laddoos’ and fruits for mid-day meal (MDM) are underway. Instructions are being issued to all officials concerned as well as the principals of schools,” informed Rajiv Kumar Tripathi, district coordinator of MDM in Prayagraj.

He said that in Prayagraj alone, a total of 3,213 schools, including 2853 government primary and upper primary schools, 181 government-aided secondary schools and 10 government-run secondary schools served MDM. “As a result, around 5,07,912 lakh students enrolled in these institutions would be given these special treats between August 11 and August 14,” he added.

Principal of government-run English-medium upper primary school at Andawa Vandana Srivastava welcomed the move. “The initiative will really make the children feel special during this significant week,” she added.

