IIM Lucknow launches new MBA (entrepreneurship and innovation) programme

The Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow, (IIML) is launching a new programme to provide potential entrepreneurs with skill, knowledge and industry exposure that will enable them to successfully launch and operate a venture that will solve a significant problem or deliver on a significant opportunity.

Prof Archana Shukla, director, IIM Lucknow, said, “IIM Lucknow has developed an entrepreneurial ecosystem with our two successful incubators. The MBA– E & I programme leverages and strengthens the ecosystem. The programme is unique as we bring in admission and curriculum philosophy that is based on skills development and aims at unleashing the entrepreneurial spirt.”

Beginning from August 2023, the MBA (entrepreneurship and innovation) programme will follow a curriculum philosophy and pedagogy based on entrepreneurial knowledge and skills (50%) that will be imparted through courses at the post graduate level.

These courses would be multi-disciplinary, covering all areas of management and allied fields. Course content, cases, exercises and materials will be aligned and relevant to entrepreneurial ventures at the startup stage.

Industry inputs, immersion and mentorship (50%) that will be delivered through concurrently running workshops, a mentorship programme with alumni entrepreneurs, shadowing opportunities and experiential learning.

In addition, the candidates will have several options during the programme like mentored one on one by a pool of IIM Lucknow entrepreneur alumni (more than 600) to gain practical experience and guidance for preparation of a business plan, working with venture capitalists to refine it, obtain funding and preparing for launch, visiting an IIML partner institution abroad for immersion in an international entrepreneurial environment and vsit and work with IIML’s two incubators or partner incubator for immersion.

A candidate aspiring for the admission to MBA (entrepreneurship and innovation) programme must have a bachelor’s degree or equivalent in any discipline as per the requirements of eligibility of common admission test (CAT) conducted by IIMs. Candidates must have valid CAT 2022 score or valid GMAT score of the GMAT taken after January 1, 2021. The candidates need to demonstrate entrepreneurial experience and inclination during the admission process. The application process will begin online on December 19.