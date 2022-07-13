IIT Kanpur launches interactive virtual classes for rural students
The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur (IIT-K) has launched online interactive classes for students studying in government schools in rural areas.
The first virtual class held for students of Ram Janaki Inter College, Bithoor, was inaugurated jointly by Raj Shekhar, commissioner, Kanpur division and professor Abhay Karandikar, director, IIT-K.
“Around 30 alumni and students of IIT-K volunteered for these classes that have started for students of class 9 but will be extended to other classes too,” said Shekhar.
He said IIT-K will help and support setting up one smart class in each government school of Kanpur division, to provide online interactive services.
“It will help more than one lakh students of government colleges (class 9 to 12) of Kanpur division to have access to free online study,” said Shekhar who will visit IIT-K next week with officers of Kanpur Smart City and education department to discuss how to replicate the facility in other government schools. He made an “official request” to IIT-K to take up 10 smart classes set up by the DIOS office and run classes there.
“It is a novel experiment, where IITians have come together to offer live online classes for rural school children. The classes are held after school hours, to augment what the children are learning in their classes,” stated an IIT-K press release.
“The classroom is set with such a technique that it enables the children to see the teacher(s) and the board through a projector, and vice versa. Thus, technology simulates a real classroom experience,” the IIT-K press release added. Rita Singh, the coordinator for the classes, said, in this hybrid mode of teaching, occasionally volunteers who teach also meet the school children and conduct science activity sessions. “Volunteers develop content under the guidance of experienced resource persons,” she added.
Prof Sandeep Sangal, from IIT-K’s materials and metallurgical engineering department, said in pre-Covid times, IIT-K student groups visited nearby villages of Pratappur Hari, Dallapurwa and Ishwariganj to teach students. Post-Covid, project resumed with enhanced reach and effectiveness.
The Ranjit Singh Rozi Shiksha Kendra (RSK), under the aegis of Unnat Bharat Abhiyan, was generously funded by late Dr Ranjit Singh, an IIT-K alumnus and his wife, Martha Carreno.
Professor Abhay Karandikar said the institute is committed to making technologies relevant to the society. RSK-IITK were providing skill training to rural youths.
