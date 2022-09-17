Home / Cities / Lucknow News / IIT Kanpur to offer 10 special scholarships for top 100 JEE Advanced rankers

IIT Kanpur to offer 10 special scholarships for top 100 JEE Advanced rankers

lucknow news
Published on Sep 17, 2022 11:52 PM IST

The scholarships were introduced last year and are established with support from IIT Kanpur alumnus Lokvir Kapoor

This is a first-of-its-kind initiative towards encouraging and rewarding academic excellence. (HT file)
This is a first-of-its-kind initiative towards encouraging and rewarding academic excellence. (HT file)
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, (IIT-K) is offering a special scholarship programme to all India top 100 rank-holders of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2022 for the second year in a row.

“Named ‘Bright Minds Scholarships’, the initiative constitutes ten prestigious and highly sought-after academic scholarships for students from the top 100 AIR in JEE 2022,” the institute said in a press release.

The scholarships were introduced last year and are established with support from IIT Kanpur alumnus Lokvir Kapoor. The objective behind the scholarships is to encourage and reward meritorious students. The scholarships will cover all the expenses, including tuition and living, during their stay at IIT Kanpur.

This is a first-of-its-kind initiative towards encouraging and rewarding academic excellence. The scholarships would be awarded to the selected students who have been admitted for BTech/BS programme for the 2022-23 academic year.

IIT Kanpur aims to ensure that not a single meritorious student should face any hurdle in their education due to financial constraints. Each eligible student would be entitled to an annual scholarship of 3 lakh that would cover their expenses during the UG programme.

An undergraduate student at IIT-K typically spends 12 lakh through 4 year-B Tech/BS programme. A student scholarship provides a meaningful way to extend support towards the cost of education that includes tuition fees, boarding and lodging, books and supplies, health insurance, transport etc, according to institute press release.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, September 17, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out