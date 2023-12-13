IIT-JEE aspirant from UP beaten to death by fellow students in Kota

GORAKHPUR A 17-year-old IIT-JEE aspirant, Satyaveer alias Raunak, was allegedly beaten to death by fellow students in Indira Vihar area of Kota (Rajasthan). The deceased was attacked by some youths with iron rods after a heated argument at a tea stall late on Monday evening, said police. The boy was admitted to the medical college where he succumbed to injuries in the wee hours of Tuesday, (Pic for representation)

He was admitted to the medical college where he succumbed to injuries in the wee hours of Tuesday, said ASP Sanjay Gupta from Kota.

The deceased hailed from Karmakar village of UP’s Deoria district. His father Tarkeshwar Singh and other members of his family went to Kota to take the body.

Tarkeshwar Singh confirmed that he received a call from the Kota police on Tuesday morning, stating that his son had died. A few minutes later, a call from his wife, Reema, who was living with Raunak, also confirmed the shocking incident.

Singh, a vendor by profession, said he had sent his only son to prepare for engineering college entrance test, but was now going to receive his body.

Police said Satyaveer was residing in Kota for the past one and a half years to get coaching for IIT-JEE exam. He was at a tea stall in Indira Vihar area when some of his fellow students, after a heated verbal exchange, allegedly beat him with iron rods and chains.

Bhiwani Singh, circle officer of Kota, said after the incident, Satyaveer had gone to his room, but his condition deteriorated late at night. With the help of some fellow students, Satyaveer was shifted to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries. The exact cause of death would be confirmed after the post-mortem examination report, said officials.

The CO informed media persons that the police had identified six out of eight assailants and registered case under relevant sections.

However, Satyaveer’s father demanded that the accused be booked on a murder charges.

Village head of Karmakar, Ramesh Kushwaha, said Satyaveer was a student of Sarasvati Vidya Mandir in Gorakhpur. After passing High School, he had gone to Kota for IIT-JEE preparation.