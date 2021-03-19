IIT-K develops touch-sensitive watch for the visually impaired
A professor and a research associate at the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, (IIT-K) have developed a novel touch-sensitive watch for the use of visually impaired people to sense time accurately.
“The watch we have developed is a haptic watch with a tactile interface that makes it easy for the visually impaired people to read time easily. The watch has tactile hour indicators of different shapes that makes it easy for the visually impaired people to recognise them,” claims prof Siddhartha Panda of IIT-K who developed it with Vishwaraj Srivastava, a research associate at the National Centre for Flexible Electronics, IIT Kanpur.
“The user has to touch and scan the touch sensitive watch’s hour indicators and with the help of different vibration patterns, the watch communicates back the time information that is easily perceived by the user. This way, the person is able to read time,” the professor said. The institute has applied to get it patented.
“As there is no need for an audio feedback, this watch will provide privacy of use. Also, one of the advantages of this watch over a standard mechanical watch is that unlike the mechanical needles present on that watch, this watch has no moving parts,” prof Panda said.
“Our entire watch surface is one sturdy tactile surface and thus there is no fear of breaking the needles while touching the watch,” he added.
Presently, there are some watches available for the visually impaired. The current mechanical watches were not user friendly. The user has to feel the needles of the hour hand and minute hand to know the time. “Also, as there are moving parts (i.e. these needles), there is a scope of breakage. Another available option is watches with an audio feedback. Again, there could be privacy issues with an audio output. So, we realised that there existed a need for a user-friendly, silent and sturdy watch,” Bharadwaj said.
IIT Kanpur director, professor Abhay Karandikar tweeted, “A novel touch-sensitive watch for visually impaired has been developed by prof Siddhartha Panda and Vishwaraj Srivastava of IIT Kanpur to sense the time accurately and silently based on touch sensing and vibrations.”
Non-compliance of orders: UPRERA imposes ₹1.24 cr penalty on 11 promoters
IIT-K develops touch-sensitive watch for the visually impaired
Bhojpuri film producer lodges FIR against actor
Temple Trust purchases 2 more plots to augment facilities for devotees
Yogi Adityanath releases 'development booklet' on completion of 4 years of govt
'Reform, perform, transform': UP CM Adityanath on completion of 4 years in power
Blessed by PM Modi, Varanasi’s wooden toys get makeover for new markets
EOW seizes 4 luxury vehicles of bike bot scam key accused
Akhilesh Yadav says CM busy in improving WB, Assam while unaware of own state
Mosque lowers loudspeaker volume after Allahabad varsity V-C seeks ban on azaan
UP cabinet gives nod to acquire 1,365 hectare land for Noida airport
- The cabinet also approved an expenditure of ₹2,890 crore for the land acquisition, besides resettlement and rehabilitation of the people who will be affected by the expansion of the greenfield project.