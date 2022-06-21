IIT-Kanpur, NHIDCL sign MoU to boost cooperation on highway engineering works
To boost cooperation in the field of highway engineering and other infrastructure works, the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, (IIT-K) and National Highways Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), have signed an MoU, according to an IIT-K press release.
The MoU was signed between Chanchal Kumar, managing director of NHIDCL and Prof Abhay Karandikar, director at IIT-Kanpur recently. The purpose of this MoU is to establish the basis of collaboration between both the parties so that the NHIDCL and IIT-K can take up various activities of common interest such as sharing of knowledge on innovative ideas and technologies in the field of highway engineering and other infrastructure works as per mutually agreed terms and conditions.
Both NHIDCL and IIT-Kanpur are leading premier national organisations in their respective fields and have come up to work together as a team to achieve national objectives, undertaken with their best abilities and maximum cooperation. Both the organisations will leverage their respective expertise to work on road infrastructure and highway engineering projects, according to the press release.
In addition, the MoU will serve as a formal basis for initiating interaction between NHIDCL and IIT-Kanpur and will contribute to the realisation of the goals and objectives of PM Gati Shakti, a national master plan for multi-modal connectivity initiative launched recently.
