‘Illegal’ detention: Allahabad HC seeks reply of ACS (home) over CCTV ‘glitch’ at police stn

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court has taken a serious note of the non-availability of CCTV footage at the PGI police station in Lucknow in a matter of alleged illegal detention of a youth. The court directed the additional chief secretary(home), UP, to file a personal affidavit (reply) on the next date of hearing in the case on April 3.

“In case the personal affidavit is not filed by the next date then the Additional Chief Secretary (Home) shall appear in person along with record to assist the Court”, the court warned. The order was passed by a division bench comprising Justice Abdul Moin and Justice Babita Rani on February 26 while hearing a habeas corpus petition filed by one Vivek Singh, through his father Kamlesh Singh.

The petition alleged that Vivek Singh was illegally detained at the PGI police station on November 7, 2025, and stated that CCTV footage from the station could clarify the circumstances. In response, the police commissioner had filed a personal affidavit attributing the absence of CCTV footage to a technical glitch.

On January 21, 2026 the court had expressed displeasure over the police commissioner’s claim of a technical glitch in the station’s CCTV system, observing that officers cannot shirk their responsibility by citing technical issues. The high court had ordered the principal secretary (home) to file a personal affidavit and provide an explanation in this regard.

The court had said in accordance with the Supreme Court’s directives and a circular issued by the director general of police himself, police stations are required to preserve CCTV footage for a specified period. The court also said the commissioner’s affidavit did not explain when the CCTV system stopped working and why there was no backup.

For the state, SM Singh Royekwar, additional advocate general, stated that a two-member inquiry committee was formed on February 5, 2026. The network video recording and hard disc had initially been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory, Lucknow, for technical examination but had now been sent to the FSL, Ghaziabad on February 10.

The AAG stated that the report is expected within three weeks. He requested that the matter be listed after three weeks to enable him to file the personal affidavit of the ACS (home).