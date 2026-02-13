Illegal ova extraction racket: Police to audit all IVF centres in Prayagraj

All 11 In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) centres in Prayagraj will face intensive scrutiny after police busted an alleged gang that lured unmarried minor girls into illegal ova extraction procedures for monetary gains. Representational image (Sourced)

Egg or ova extraction is a medical procedure conducted at IVF centres where eggs are retrieved from a woman’s ovaries for fertility treatment. These eggs are either used for the donor’s own IVF treatment or donated to other women facing fertility issues.

DCP (City) Manish Shandilya said a formal letter has been sent to senior district health officials, including the Chief Medical Officer, directing them to begin the verification process. Police have sought a complete list of registered IVF centres and formed separate teams to examine their functioning, including checking the backgrounds of agents linked with these centres, analysing call detail records and scrutinising details of women who donated eggs over the past five years.

CMO Dr Arun Kumar Tiwari confirmed that the process of checking all 11 registered IVF centres has been initiated. Deputy CMOs and departmental staff have been instructed to report any illegal IVF units or sub-centres operating under the guise of registered centres, particularly in rural areas.

The action follows a case involving a 15-year-old girl from Phaphamau who was allegedly subjected to illegal ova extraction after being lured with money. Investigations revealed that gang members, including a registered female agent, allegedly created a fake Aadhaar card and forged an affidavit declaring the minor as married before proceeding with the procedure.

Acting on a complaint filed by the girl’s mother, police initially detained four women and one man. All five were sent to jail on February 7. Later, two more accused, a mother and son associated with the agent, were arrested and jailed on February 10. The minor has since been placed in the One Stop Centre for care and protection.

The alleged operation violated the Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Act, 2021, which prohibits egg donation by minors and requires strict eligibility criteria for donors.