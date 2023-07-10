More rains in store for U.P; CM reviews flood situation & relief works

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more rain spells in parts of Uttar Pradesh over the next 24 hours as a monsoon trough is passing through several districts in the state. As per the IMD projection, thunderstorms, along with lightning, is very likely in over 65 districts. (HT File)

Over the past week, several districts in the state have been recording higher-than-normal rainfall. In just the last 24 hours, at least 34 people across the state have lost their lives in rain-related incidents.

Taking cognisance, chief minister Yogi Adityanath held a review meeting on Monday. “So far, this year, 24 districts have received more than normal rainfall while 31 districts have recorded less than average rainfall,” said the CM.

In a tweet, the CM office said, “In the last few days, there have been several incidents of people dying due to lightning at many places. Assistance to be made available to such victim families immediately.”

As per the IMD projection, thunderstorms, along with lightning, is very likely in over 65 districts -- including Lucknow, Prayagraj, Pratapgarh, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Kanpur, Unnao, Barabanki, Rae Bareli, Amethi, Ayodhya, and several others.

The met department has issued an orange alert of heavy-to-very heavy rain in 12 districts -- including Maharajganj, Siddharth Nagar, Gonda, Balrampur, Shrawasti, Bahraich, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Barabanki, Bareilly, Pilibhit, Shahjahanpur, and adjoining areas. Heavy rain is also very likely over Deoria, Gorakhpur, Sant Kabir Nagar, Basti, Kushinagar, Hardoi, Lucknow, Ayodhya, Moradabad, Rampur, and adjoining areas.

Also, there has been significant rainfall in several districts in West Uttar Pradesh. Districts like Saharanpur recorded 256 mm, Muzaffarnagar 149 mm, and Moradabad witnessed 124.4 mm rain since Friday. On Monday, Bareilly recorded 40.8 mm of rain, followed by Gorakhpur (28.3 mm), Meerut (23 mm), and Bahraich (13.8 mm rain).

In the last 24 hours, more than normal rainfall has been received in many districts of the state, including Meerut, Mainpuri, Baghpat, Muzaffarnagar, Saharanpur, Auraiya, Kasganj, Lucknow, Jhansi, Kanpur Nagar, Hapur, Aligarh, Bulandshahr, Fatehpur, Ghazipur, Prayagraj, Shamli, Amethi and Gautam Budh Nagar, according to a state government press release.

The average rainfall in the state since June 1 is 112% more than normal. There has been excess rainfall in 33 districts, normal rainfall in 21 districts, deficient rainfall in nine districts, and very less rainfall in 12 districts. According to the information received from the Irrigation Department, there is no river above the danger level. There is a tendency for the water level of the river to rise at the Mavi site in the Yamuna river.

Similarly, several villages of Moradabad experienced a flood-like situation on Sunday as the water level in the Dhela River rose following heavy rainfall. Vehicles, including tractors, appeared to have nearly submerged in the waters as they passed through villages.

The Lucknow met office says that there has been excess rain in these districts since Friday but it has not shattered any previous record. The state capital recorded 23.4 mm rain in the last 24 hours. The forecast for Lucknow is generally cloudy sky with very likely moderate to heavy spell of rain/thundershowers. The maximum and minimum temperature is very likely to be 340C and 260C degree Celsius respectively on Tuesday.

During this monsoon season (since June 1), U.P. as a whole experienced 11% excess rain. The state received 178.3 mm rainfall against normal 160.8 mm. Kannuaj received a maximum of 254% surplus rainfall. Against mormal 114.8 mm rain, the district received 406.9 mm rain.

On Sunday, Uttar Pradesh recorded 13.6 mm of rainfall, which was 56% more than the Long Period Average (LPA). Lucknow recorded 11.9 mm rainfall on Sunday, almost equal to the LPA.

Separately, 42 people -- including senior citizens -- were rescued by the fire brigade team in Saharanpur. In a tweet, news agency ANI said, “42 people including senior citizens rescued by the fire brigade team from Saharanpur district. All of them were trapped due to waterlogging caused by heavy rainfall in the district and an increase in the water level in the Dhamola river. The fire brigade team has shifted the residents to a safe place.”

Given the situation, the Government of India is also cooperating with the state government. “The Government of India is cooperating in the process of installing rain gauges in every village... The embankments should be continuously inspected and monitored... It should also be ensured that there is no shortage/artificial shortage of urea anywhere... There should be adequate arrangements for animal fodder at these sites,” a statement from the CM read.

Eight people die in rain-related incidents

In the last 24 hours, there have been five casualties due to lightning, 2 casualties due to drowning, and one casualty due to snakebite, thus a total of 8 casualties have taken place in the state.

Some 25 villages and 12 urban localities of Saharanpur district are affected by the flood. 225 people from these areas have been kept in 9 flood shelters, for whom proper arrangements have been made for food and accommodation.