Make separate merit list for EWS women candidates in civil police recruitment 2021: Allahabad HC to govt

ByJItendra Sarin, Prayagraj
May 27, 2025 07:06 AM IST

The Allahabad HC ordered a separate merit list for EWS women, ensuring 20% horizontal reservation in 2021 Sub Inspector recruitment, rectifying prior clubbing errors.

The Allahabad high court has directed the state government to prepare a separate merit list for EWS candidates (women) providing 20% horizontal reservation in 2021 recruitment for the selection of Sub Inspector (Civil Police)/Platoon Commander PAC/FSSO, Fire Service. Justice SS Shamshery passed the order on May 23 while allowing a bunch of petitions filed by Neha Sharma and 53 others.

The Allahabad HC allowed a bunch of petitions filed by Neha Sharma and 53 others. (For Representation)
The court observed, “State has accepted that seats for woman horizontal reservation under Open (general) Category (722) and seats from woman horizontal reservation under Economical Weaker Section Category (181) were clubbed together and in total 903 seats were allotted to woman and thus claimed that entire reservation of women in both said categories was satisfied.”

Advocate Alok Mishra, appearing for the petitioners, argued, “ The state government wrongly clubbed reservation for women in open category and EWS. Therefore, though total number of seats reserved for women were filled but still only 34 women under EWS quota were benefited of reservation instead of 181 seats for which women of EWS quota were entitled.”

The state had failed to show any provision, order or GO that instead of applying reservation for woman independently and separately under open category and EWS, they could club both reservations, which could lead a situation as in present case that only 34 women under EWS quota were benefited with horizontal reservation instead of 181 i.e. reserved seats, the court said.

