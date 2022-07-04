In 100 days, Yogi government 2.0 goes full steam ahead with measures on economy
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has used the first 100 days of his second term to draw broad outlines of economic progress with measures to attract more investment and make the state a trillion-dollar economy.
Some of the measures that the Yogi government has initiated include a proposal to hold a global investors’ summit next year to attract ₹10 lakh crore investment and the likely appointment of a consultant to draw a roadmap to boost the size of the GSDP (Gross State Domestic Product) to a trillion dollars (2022-2027). The government also aims to make the Uttar Pradesh economy the second largest in the country and achieve a credit deposit ratio of 60% in the next five years.
At the same time, the Yogi government 2.0 faces the challenge of moving at a much faster pace to achieve the objectives of becoming a trillion-dollar economy or the second largest economy. A falling rupee vis-à-vis the US dollar makes the task of becoming a trillion-dollar economy in five years more challenging. Uttar Pradesh is the third largest economy in the country after Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu. It has to grow faster to make a mark and become the second largest economy.
The chief minister has set targets for six months, one year and the five-year period. The state government’s departments are reviewing all the major policies. Besides, new policies for various sectors are likely to be in place in the next few weeks/months. The Yogi government presented its largest-ever budget of ₹6.15 lakh crore for 2022-2023 on May 26. It organised the third ground breaking ceremony on June 3 to mark the implementation of investment of ₹80,000 crore. It claims investment of ₹3 lakh crore has been implemented in Uttar Pradesh in the past five years.
The state government proposes to hold more loan melas to increase the CD ratio to 60% in the next five years.
Minister for finance Suresh Khanna has said the state government has distributed ₹50,000 crore loans against the target of ₹21,000 crore for the first 100 days. In terms of beneficiaries the number has gone up to 40,000 against a target of 21,000, he said.
“The Yogi government 2.0 is focusing on job creation through recruitment drives in government departments and providing incentives to private entrepreneurs. At its third groundbreaking ceremony on June 3, the foundation of 1406 projects worth ₹80224 cr investment was laid. It presented its largest ever budget of ₹6.15 lakh crore, which sought to advance the agenda of development with welfare of people. The Yogi government can take pride in the fruitful completion of the first 100 days and it augurs well for its resolve to make Uttar Pradesh the best state and economy in India,” said Professor Yashvir Tyagi, former head of department, political science, Lucknow University.
-
Delhi: After sultry Monday, IMD's orange alert for heavy rains on Wednesday
Although Monday was not the hottest day this year in Delhi so far, it certainly felt that way as the humidity remained high in the national capital, which combined with temperatures settling at 36.8 degrees Celsius made the day sultry. An 'orange alert' has also been issued for Wednesday, while there is a 'yellow alert' for Tuesday.
-
Education officer to face action if unauthorised schools in Pune found functional
The deputy director of education (DyDE) has issued a letter dated June 24 stating that action will be taken against the education officer if any unauthorised schools are found to be functional. The education department had published a list of 51 unauthorised schools in the districts in May. Deputy director of education, Audumbar Ukirde, Pune said that the department has issued letter to all education officers. Jayashree Deshpande, president, Parents Association of Pune, said that there are two schools in Ambegaon and Sinhgad road that are running despite being declared unauthorised by the education department.
-
‘Do not seal community halls used for educational purposes in Pune’
The Republican Party of India has demanded that the civic administration should not take action against community halls used for social and educational activities. These community halls owned by the Pune Municipal Corporation located in slums across the city were sealed following reports of its misuse. The RPI leaders also met the municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar and demanded no water cuts on Bakri Eid that falls on July 10.
-
Three held by Pune police in theft case, 60 tola gold recovered
The police have arrested three in connection with a theft at a housing society in Bibwewadi and recovered 60 tola gold worth Rs 30 lakh from them on Sunday. The accused have been identified as a resident of Kondhwa, Mustafa Shakil Ansari; Junaid Rizwan Saif (29), resident of Sherkhan Chawl, Kondhwa and Haidar Kallu Shaikh (31) a resident of Vaswadi in Latur district, according to deputy commissioner of police (DCP-Zone V) Namrata Patil.
-
Hours before trust vote, ‘loyal’ Sena MLA walks into Shinde camp
Shiv Sena legislator Santosh Bangar, who had professed Bangar's loyalty to Uddhav Thackeray and even accompanied him to Raj Bhavan when he tendered his resignation as chief minister, jumped ship hours before the floor test in the assembly on Monday. With the first-term MLA from Kalamnuri in Hingoli voting in favour of the Eknath Shinde- Devendra Fadnavis regime, the strength of Sena in the House has come down from 16 to 15.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics