In 1870 Kumbh Mela, one-fourth of revenue came from barbers

PRAYAGRAJ The British government had arranged for 3,000 barber ‘badas’ (enclosures) for devotees in the 1870 Kumbh Mela and 2,688 such enclosures in the second Kumbh Mela in 1882. Of the total ₹41,824 earned by the government in 1870, one fourth was received by way of taxes from barbers. In 1882 Kumbh, out of ₹49,840 revenue earned by the government, ₹10,752 was collected as tax from barbers. Besides. ₹4 was fixed as tax paid by each barber for doing business in the fair. revealed records of the Regional Archives. The Kumbh Mela in 1954. (Sourced)

The British officially organized the first Kumbh in 1870, for which the then secretary of North West Provinces (NWP) JR Red issued an order to organize the fair successfully, which was implemented by the then commissioner of Allahabad J Samson. The next five Melas were organized under their supervision in 1882, 1894, 1906, 1918 and 1930.

Agra, Allahabad, Awadh, Banaras and Meerut were included in the NWP. Though the fair was organized in 1942 also, no official order was issued by the NWP for it. The main reason was that the Quit India Movement had gained momentum in the country at that time, as per records.

The British were so scared of Quit India Movement that the government did not organize the fair and didn’t provide any facilities. Despite this, lakhs of people reached Sangam and took the holy dip, said technical assistant of regional archives Rakesh Kumar Verma.

Thornhill Maine was the commissioner of Allahabad during the first Kumbh Mela in 1870. He had decided the use of funds collected from the fair.

The history of Kumbh Mela organized under the British rule would be displayed in the exhibition to be organized in Mahakumbh, 2025. “Visitors would get to learn a lot about the history of Kumbh Mela in the exhibition,” said director, UP Archives (Lucknow) Amit Agnihotri.

In the 1870Kumbh Mela, the British government earned ₹41,824 revenue, of which they spent ₹11,484 for the development and beautification of Alfred Park, Allahabad Museum, State Public Library and Colvin Dispensary of the then Allahabad. The Allahabad Museum and library were jointly given ₹3600 while ₹3000 was allocated for development and beautification of Alfred Park. Colvin Dispensary got ₹2600 for its maintenance and arrangement, records revealed.

Technical assistant of the archives Rakesh Kumar Verma said that income earned by the British was from the facilities provided including medical, police and administration. Out of this income, ₹500 was given as reward to the city inspector while ₹1700 was given to toll contractor, he added.