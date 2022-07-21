In a first, U.P. CM launches cashless medical scheme for govt employees
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said 75 lakh people, including 22 lakh state government employees, pensioners as well as their dependants, will benefit from Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya State Employees Cashless Medical Scheme.
Launching the scheme at Lok Bhawan here, the chief minister said, “Cashless treatment has been a long pending demand of the government employees. Uttar Pradesh is the first state to start the scheme in the country. It will solve the problem of medical treatment of the needy government employees, pensioners and their dependants.”
He also distributed health cards to 10 employees on the occasion. “It will provide insurance coverage of upto ₹5 lakh annually to the employees. The amount can be increased in certain cases if required,” Yogi said.
“PM Narendra Modi accorded top priority to the health of people and launched ‘Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana’ which gave health insurance coverage of ₹5 lakh to Antyodaya families. People in large numbers are benefiting from the scheme. The new scheme launched today (Thursday) will cover the state government employees,” he said.
Describing government employees as part of the family who played a vital role in launching the government’s schemes on the ground, the CM urged them to work as a team to serve people and to ensure that common man did not have to visit the offices repeatedly to get a genuine job done.
“The common man’s blessings and curses matter a lot. A good employee is remembered even after decades of his service while those indulging in wrong practices have to suffer humiliating transfers at the fag end of their careers,” the CM said.
“Due to team work, U.P. emerged as a model during the Covid pandemic. If we work as a team, Uttar Pradesh can achieve many milestones of development in future. During the pandemic when several states laid off employees, we ensured that no jobs were lost and people got their salaries and pensions on time,” he added.
The state government left no stone unturned in ensuring that 25 crore people of the state were not affected by the pandemic, Yogi said. “We did not shut market and industries so that people could continue to earn their livelihood amid constraints of the pandemic. Besides, health workers, Anganwadi and Asha workers did a commendable job in helping us tackle Covid by reaching out to Covid patients and their families to help them,” he added.
Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak; minister of state for medical and health, Mayankeshwar Sharan Singh; chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra and additional chief secretary, medical and health, Amit Mohan Prasad also expressed their views on the occasion.
Himachal Congress leaders stage protest against ED questioning Sonia Gandhi
The Himachal unit of the Congress party staged a protest outside the Enforcement Directorate's sub-zonal office in Shimla against the probe agency questioning party president Sonia Gandhi in a money-laundering case linked to the National Herald-Associated Journals Limited case. Congress campaign panel head Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, opposition leader Mukesh Agnihotri, All India Congress Committee in-charge for Himachal affairs Sanjay Dutt and national spokesman Kuldeep Singh Rathore were among those present.
SPPU kicks-off online exam for 93 courses, admission delay irks wards
The online entrance examination for admission to various graduate, post-graduate and other courses of the Savitribai Phule Pune University and its affiliated colleges is being held from July 21 to 24 at 22 centres across India, including Maharashtra. The exam will have multiple choice questions (MCQs) and will be of 100 marks. The admission process for a total of 174 courses, including graduate, post-graduate, post-graduate diploma and certificate, is underway.
High court refuses to entertain PIL for clean milk for Delhiites
"Under which jurisdiction can the high court advise the LG? I have not seen any provision in the Constitution which empowers the high court to advise the LG", the bench told the petitioner, a lawyer.
Sus-Pashan bridge work to be completed by August-end
PUNE The work of the Sus-Pashan bridge has reached the final stage and will be completed by August-end, said officials. The work on the bridge has already been delayed as it was expected to be completed in March 2022. The work above the Mumbai-Bengaluru highway is complete and major work is going on at the side ends of the bridge.
IRCTC increases meal prices for premium trains, passengers unhappy
PUNE The next time you travel by premium trains and order any meals then be prepared to shell out more, as the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation has increased rates of breakfast, lunch and dinner by Rs 50. As per the circular issued by IRCTC, these new catering charges will apply to all the premium trains like Shatabdi Express, Rajdhani Express, Vande Bharat Express, Tejas Express, Shatabdi Express and Duronto Express across the country.
