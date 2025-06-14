In Bareilly, Pakistan woman booked for forging Aadhaar, ration cards

A Pakistani national living in Bareilly on a long-term visa (LTV) has been charged with obtaining forged identity documents, including the Aadhaar and ration cards. A formal FIR has been lodged against the woman, identified as Farhat Sultana, at the Baradari police station of the district, officials confirmed. A formal FIR has been lodged against the woman, identified as Farhat Sultana, at the Baradari police station of the district, officials confirmed. (For representation)

The matter came to light during an ongoing verification drive, initiated on the instructions of senior superintendent of police (SSP) Anurag Arya, that aimed at identifying people from Pakistan and Bangladesh, and the Rohingya community illegally living in the district. Sub-inspector Saurabh Tomar, posted at the Baradari police station, filed the complaint after uncovering the fraudulent documents during routine checks under Operation Khoj.

According to the FIR, Farhat entered India on an LTV and settled in the Sufi Tola locality of Baradari after marrying a local resident, Shahid Khalil. Exploiting her status and manipulating official records, Farhat managed to obtain an Aadhaar card using fake information. She went a step further by portraying herself as the head of a family to get a ration card issued in her name, thereby gaining access to subsidized food grains and other benefits.Police officials are now investigating how a foreign national, who has not been granted Indian citizenship, managed to procure official Indian identification documents. The involvement of local officials or agents in facilitating the creation of these forged documents is also under scrutiny.

SSP Anurag Arya said, “Following the details secured under Operation Khoj, an FIR has been registered against a Pakistani national living in Bareilly on a long-term visa under BNS section 318(4) (cheating) and section 17 of the Citizenship Act, 1955. The entire matter is being investigated in detail. Strict legal action will be taken not only against the Pakistani national but also against those who assisted her in committing this fraud.”