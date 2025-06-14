Search Search
Saturday, Jun 14, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

In Bareilly, Pakistan woman booked for forging Aadhaar, ration cards

ByHT Correspondent, Meerut
Jun 14, 2025 08:40 AM IST

Farhat entered India on an LTV and settled in the Sufi Tola locality of Baradari after marrying a local resident,

A Pakistani national living in Bareilly on a long-term visa (LTV) has been charged with obtaining forged identity documents, including the Aadhaar and ration cards. A formal FIR has been lodged against the woman, identified as Farhat Sultana, at the Baradari police station of the district, officials confirmed.

A formal FIR has been lodged against the woman, identified as Farhat Sultana, at the Baradari police station of the district, officials confirmed. (For representation)
A formal FIR has been lodged against the woman, identified as Farhat Sultana, at the Baradari police station of the district, officials confirmed. (For representation)

The matter came to light during an ongoing verification drive, initiated on the instructions of senior superintendent of police (SSP) Anurag Arya, that aimed at identifying people from Pakistan and Bangladesh, and the Rohingya community illegally living in the district. Sub-inspector Saurabh Tomar, posted at the Baradari police station, filed the complaint after uncovering the fraudulent documents during routine checks under Operation Khoj.

According to the FIR, Farhat entered India on an LTV and settled in the Sufi Tola locality of Baradari after marrying a local resident, Shahid Khalil. Exploiting her status and manipulating official records, Farhat managed to obtain an Aadhaar card using fake information. She went a step further by portraying herself as the head of a family to get a ration card issued in her name, thereby gaining access to subsidized food grains and other benefits.Police officials are now investigating how a foreign national, who has not been granted Indian citizenship, managed to procure official Indian identification documents. The involvement of local officials or agents in facilitating the creation of these forged documents is also under scrutiny.

SSP Anurag Arya said, “Following the details secured under Operation Khoj, an FIR has been registered against a Pakistani national living in Bareilly on a long-term visa under BNS section 318(4) (cheating) and section 17 of the Citizenship Act, 1955. The entire matter is being investigated in detail. Strict legal action will be taken not only against the Pakistani national but also against those who assisted her in committing this fraud.”

News / Cities / Lucknow / In Bareilly, Pakistan woman booked for forging Aadhaar, ration cards
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 14, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On