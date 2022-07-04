In Lucknow, garbage dump raising a stink in zone 6

For the third day in a row, solid waste from 60,000 houses of 22 wards in zone 6 of the municipal corporation was not picked up on Sunday too. As a result, garbage lying in dump yards has also started stinking now.

The residents here are suffering due to internal problems of Ecogreen (the company performing the door-to-door waste collection work). With no salaries being paid for the last three months, the employees of the company staged protest by blocking the road near Mallapur transfer station near Dubagga. The angry employees did not even allow anyone else to pick up the garbage from zone 6.

After learning about the matter, Rajesh Kurup, CEO, operations, Ecogreen has pacified the employees and promised payment of salaries soon.

Meanwhile, Bhawaniganj corporator Santosh Rai and Balaganj corporator Putti Lal said that the common man should not suffer because of problems in the company.

Municipal commissioner Inderjit Singh said that the common man should not be troubled by the negligence of Ecogreen and company should pay salaries to its employees on time.

A report has been sought in this regard and if the company does not improve, action would be taken against it, he said.