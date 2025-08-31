In Lucknow, police go door to door with digital arrest safety tips

Determined to stop the trend of cyber conmen defrauding unsuspecting citizens of crores of rupees through digital arrest scams, Lucknow Police have left their desks and taken to the streets. Police personnel during an awareness campaign against digital arrest, in Lucknow on Saturday. (HT)

From bustling markets to serene temple courtyards, officers are going door-to-door in a massive awareness campaign aimed at busting the fear factor these fraudsters thrive on.

The campaign kicked off during the Janmashtami celebrations, when devotees visiting temples were given pamphlets detailing how these scams operate and how to stay safe. Officers explained the tell-tale signs of fraud and urged people to stay calm if confronted with such threats. Weekends are being chosen as an ideal time to approach more people. From resident welfare societies to temples, people are approached at a place where the numbers are higher.

“We’re holding awareness sessions with resident welfare associations and meeting citizens personally to explain how these frauds work. On Saturday as well, we held a session with 150 people at Nigohan police station,” said additional DCP (South) Vasanth Rallapalli, who is leading the drive.

From temples and police stations to high rises

At the ISKON temple in Sushant Golf City, 52-year-old devotee Meera Sharma said the session was an eye-opener. “We come to the temple for peace, but these criminals play on fear. I had no idea such scams existed. The police explained everything so clearly. Now, I know what to do if I get such a call,” she said, holding an awareness pamphlet when HT set out with cops in the campaign.

The outreach is not limited to temples.

In the corridors of a high-rise in Gomtinagar, residents gathered for a police-led awareness session.

“In our building WhatsApp group, people were sharing stories of these calls. Frankly, I was worried. Today’s session gave us confidence. We even saved the official cyber helpline number in our phones,” said 34-year-old software professional Rohit Verma.

“The initiative is part of a state-wide cyber awareness programme launched under the guidance of Uttar Pradesh DGP, with police commissioner Amrendra Kumar Sengar overseeing the citywide rollout,” said DCP Crime Kamlesh Dixit.

“On Thana Samadhan Diwas held on August 23, visitors to PGI police station not only got their grievances addressed, but also walked away armed with crucial cyber safety tips,” said the ADCP South.

“We have instructed all police stations in Zone South to extend the outreach to schools, colleges, markets, community centres and villages,” he added.

“Cybercriminals are using new and innovative tactics to exploit fear. Awareness is our strongest weapon,” said an officer involved in the campaign.

HOW DIGITAL ARREST PLAYS OUT

A phone rings and the voice on the other end claims to be from the CBI. In a stern tone, the caller accuses you of money laundering and warns that your bank account is linked to a crime. Moments later, a video call pops up on WhatsApp, where an “officer” in uniform flashes an ID and threatens immediate arrest. The only way out is to pay a “fine” right now and cooperate with the investigation by staying locked.

This is the chilling script of digital arrest’ scams — the latest cyber fraud being reported across the state and its capital. And the con is working as residents have lost crores to these high-pressure calls. In the latest instance, a 70-year-old retired merchant navy officer and his 100-year-old father lost approximately ₹1.3 crore.

WHAT POLICE CYBER AWARENESS PAMPHLETS SUGGEST

1. Police, CBI or other agencies will never call anyone or arrest anyone online. Stay safe from digital arrest. If anyone calls claiming to be the police, CBI, immediately report to 1930 or 112.

2. Do not share any OTP and bank details with anyone on the call.

3. Do not download any app without verification and do not invest money in them.

4. Educate the elderly and illiterate people in your families through Gram Panchayats.

5. Do not let the youth fall into the trap of easy money by renting out their bank accounts as the money coming in is from various cyber crimes.

6. Do not accept video calls from strangers and verify the numbers.

7. Money doesn’t come quickly and don’t fall for investment scams.

8. Try to maintain 2G mobile linked to your bank account to prevent fraud.

9. Do not play or invest money on any illegal betting apps.

10. Never click on any suspicious links that come from random numbers.