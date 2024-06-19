 In past 10 years, PM Modi worked to change farmers’ lives: Yogi - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jun 19, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

In past 10 years, PM Modi worked to change farmers’ lives: Yogi

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 19, 2024 08:18 AM IST

Speaking in the Kisan Sammelan organized here after welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the UP CM said the results of the efforts that were started to change the lives of farmers through many schemes from Soil Health Card to Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi and to increase their income manifold were being seen today

VARANASI: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath said on Tuesday that for the first time after Independence, the farmers who provided food became a part of the agenda of the country’s politics in 2014.

Showering praises on PM Modi, Yogi said that this moment had come for the first time after 62 years, when a politician of the country had brought about a comprehensive change in the lives of people on the strength of his work. (HT FILE)
Showering praises on PM Modi, Yogi said that this moment had come for the first time after 62 years, when a politician of the country had brought about a comprehensive change in the lives of people on the strength of his work. (HT FILE)

Speaking in the Kisan Sammelan organized here after welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said the results of the efforts that were started to change the lives of farmers through many schemes from Soil Health Card to Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi and to increase their income manifold were being seen today. When PM Narendra Modi took oath as the Prime Minister for the third time, he first signed the file related to Kisan Samman Nidhi dedicated to the farmers who provided food and today crores of farmers got the gift of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi from PM Modi.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

In the programme, Modi transferred the 17th installment of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi (more than 20,000 crore) online to the accounts of 9.26 crore farmers.

Showering praises on PM Modi, Yogi said that this moment had come for the first time after 62 years, when a politician of the country had brought about a comprehensive change in the lives of people on the strength of his work and won for the third consecutive time on the basis of popularity and took oath as the Prime Minister.

“Narendra Modi, the illustrious son of Mother Ganga, has given India a new identity in the world through his works. Under his leadership, on the one hand we are seeing a new India and on the other Uttar Pradesh is moving forward as the leading economy of the country,” said Yogi.

The CM said, “We have seen the changing Kashi. It is making a new identity on the global stage by maintaining its spiritual and cultural recognition with a new look and new form. New Kashi is attracting the whole country and the world. In 10 years, not only thousands of crores of rupees have been spent on the rejuvenation of New Kashi, but the world has seen also it change into a new form. The faith and belief of the common people about Kashi have been getting stronger.”

Governor Anandi Ben Patel, Union agriculture minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, BJP state president Chaudhary Bhupendra Singh, state government ministers Surya Pratap Shahi, Anil Rajbhar, Jaiveer Singh, Ravindra Jaiswal, Dr. Dayashankar Mishra ‘Dayalu’, Baldev Singh Aulakh etc. were present in the conference.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Lucknow / In past 10 years, PM Modi worked to change farmers’ lives: Yogi
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On