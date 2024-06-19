In past 10 years, PM Modi worked to change farmers’ lives: Yogi

VARANASI: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath said on Tuesday that for the first time after Independence, the farmers who provided food became a part of the agenda of the country’s politics in 2014. Showering praises on PM Modi, Yogi said that this moment had come for the first time after 62 years, when a politician of the country had brought about a comprehensive change in the lives of people on the strength of his work. (HT FILE)

Speaking in the Kisan Sammelan organized here after welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said the results of the efforts that were started to change the lives of farmers through many schemes from Soil Health Card to Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi and to increase their income manifold were being seen today. When PM Narendra Modi took oath as the Prime Minister for the third time, he first signed the file related to Kisan Samman Nidhi dedicated to the farmers who provided food and today crores of farmers got the gift of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi from PM Modi.

In the programme, Modi transferred the 17th installment of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi (more than ₹20,000 crore) online to the accounts of 9.26 crore farmers.

Showering praises on PM Modi, Yogi said that this moment had come for the first time after 62 years, when a politician of the country had brought about a comprehensive change in the lives of people on the strength of his work and won for the third consecutive time on the basis of popularity and took oath as the Prime Minister.

“Narendra Modi, the illustrious son of Mother Ganga, has given India a new identity in the world through his works. Under his leadership, on the one hand we are seeing a new India and on the other Uttar Pradesh is moving forward as the leading economy of the country,” said Yogi.

The CM said, “We have seen the changing Kashi. It is making a new identity on the global stage by maintaining its spiritual and cultural recognition with a new look and new form. New Kashi is attracting the whole country and the world. In 10 years, not only thousands of crores of rupees have been spent on the rejuvenation of New Kashi, but the world has seen also it change into a new form. The faith and belief of the common people about Kashi have been getting stronger.”

Governor Anandi Ben Patel, Union agriculture minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, BJP state president Chaudhary Bhupendra Singh, state government ministers Surya Pratap Shahi, Anil Rajbhar, Jaiveer Singh, Ravindra Jaiswal, Dr. Dayashankar Mishra ‘Dayalu’, Baldev Singh Aulakh etc. were present in the conference.