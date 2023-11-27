In Telangana, Yogi ignites another name-change buzz

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath sparked yet another name change buzz in Telangana, this time while campaigning in Mahabubnagar on Sunday and referred to the district by its more popular name of Palamoor. Chief minister yogi Adityanath during a roadshow in poll-bound Telangana on Sunday (sourced)

This was a day after suggesting that if voted to power in Telangana, the BJP would rename Hyderabad as “Bhagyanagar”.

In terms of area, Mahabubnagar is the largest district in Telangana where the assembly polls are scheduled for November 30.

“Today, Telangana which should have been looking to gallop on the development track is in the grip of the mafia; from land mafia to mining mafia and one involved in organised crime. That is why I have come here to warn the mafia and to once again establish Mahabubnagar as Palamoor,” Adityanath said in his well-attended public rally.

The Mahabubnagar district headquarters town was named after Mir Mahabub Ali Khan, the Nizam of Hyderabad and, on Saturday, Adityanath had taken a dig at the ruling BRS stating that it didn’t allow September 17, 1948, when the state under Nizam rule had merged with the Indian Union, to be celebrated.

“We will celebrate the day when BJP comes to power,” Adityanath had said.

Comparing the situation with Uttar Pradesh, Adityanath in his well-attended rallies and corner meetings in Nagarkurnool, Rangareddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri districts, said, “Prior to 2017 too, the mafia were as active in Uttar Pradesh. There would be a big riot every other day and long curfews would follow. Mafia called the shots as they ran a parallel government as the cries of the common man went unheard. But under the stewardship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, there is a double engine BJP government in the state now and now the situation is, “no curfew, no danga, U.P. mein sab changa (there is neither any riot, nor curfew as all is well in U.P.).”

“In bulldozers, we have found a cure to the mafia and now is the time to ensure that Telangana, too, joins the development march. For that, KCR must be given voluntary retirement. That’s why TRS became BRS as KCR now awaits VRS,” Adityanath said.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi or BRS was earlier known as Telangana Rashtra Samithi or TRS and KCR is the abbreviation for chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

“The BRS and Congress have a common friend in AIMIM and voting for any of the three would hinder development. That is why I have come to tell you that under Modi’s leadership a new India is emerging, and our borders are now safe,” he said.

Recalling how Sunday, November 26, was celebrated as the Constitution Day, Adityanath also said that it was on this day, with a Congress government at the helm, terrorists had struck in Mumbai.

“The biggest terrorist strike was carried out during the Congress regime but today under BJP rule, this wasn’t possible as terrorists and their mentors also know that this Modi-led India doesn’t hesitate to strike back if someone dares to cast an evil eye and air and surgical strikes are proof of this,” he said.

“Now, under BRS there is the Telangana Public Service Commission paper leak. The future of the youth is being hit and the government is silent. The Congress, at one time, would give the slogan that Muslims have the first right to country’s resources but under Modi, employment opportunities are being generated for all,” he said.