close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Lucknow News / In the Parishad: Govt will consider hike in honorarium to Shiksha Mitras: MoS

In the Parishad: Govt will consider hike in honorarium to Shiksha Mitras: MoS

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Dec 02, 2023 09:40 AM IST

Sandeep Singh was responding to a query by Samajwadi Party MLC Maan Singh Yadav’s during the Question Hour in the Vidhan Parishad.

Minister of State for Basic Education Sandeep Singh on Friday said the government would consider the demand for a hike in the honorarium to Shiksha Mitras, and the House would be apprised of the government’s decision.

Shiksha Mitras in UP get <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000 as monthly honorarium (File)
Shiksha Mitras in UP get 10,000 as monthly honorarium (File)

Singh was responding to a query by Samajwadi Party MLC Maan Singh Yadav’s during the Question Hour in the Vidhan Parishad. Shiksha Mitras in UP get 10,000 as monthly honorarium.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Singh, responding to another question on the issue of 69,000 teacher appointments, said the case was pending in court, and the government would take a call only after the court reached a decision.

Panel to consider salary hike for MLAs, MLCs

The leader of the House in the Legislative Council, Keshav Prasad Maurya, while responding to a discussion, said the government would soon form a committee to consider a hike in the salary/emoluments of legislators.

Maurya responded to the issue raised during the Zero Hour by the BJP MLC Umesh Dwivedi, who got support of members from across party lines on the issue. Chairman Kunwar Manvendra Singh asked the government to issue a reply taking into account the arguments put forth by the members. To this, Maurya said he would take up the matter at a high level.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 02, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out