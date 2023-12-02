In the Parishad: Govt will consider hike in honorarium to Shiksha Mitras: MoS

Minister of State for Basic Education Sandeep Singh on Friday said the government would consider the demand for a hike in the honorarium to Shiksha Mitras, and the House would be apprised of the government’s decision. Shiksha Mitras in UP get ₹ 10,000 as monthly honorarium (File)

Singh was responding to a query by Samajwadi Party MLC Maan Singh Yadav’s during the Question Hour in the Vidhan Parishad. Shiksha Mitras in UP get ₹10,000 as monthly honorarium.

Singh, responding to another question on the issue of 69,000 teacher appointments, said the case was pending in court, and the government would take a call only after the court reached a decision.

Panel to consider salary hike for MLAs, MLCs

The leader of the House in the Legislative Council, Keshav Prasad Maurya, while responding to a discussion, said the government would soon form a committee to consider a hike in the salary/emoluments of legislators.

Maurya responded to the issue raised during the Zero Hour by the BJP MLC Umesh Dwivedi, who got support of members from across party lines on the issue. Chairman Kunwar Manvendra Singh asked the government to issue a reply taking into account the arguments put forth by the members. To this, Maurya said he would take up the matter at a high level.