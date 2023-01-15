In U.P. another blast of cold in store, with dense fog and icy winds

Lucknow The weatherman has predicted another three-day spell of cold wave, with day and night temperatures likely to drop a few notches. There will be chill in the air in both east and west UP, as north-westerly winds are prevailing over the state.

“Some parts of west UP and most of east UP will experience cold wave as temperatures will drop by 3 to 4 degrees Celsius in east UP and by two degrees in west UP. Cold day conditions are very likely at isolated places over the state on Monday,” said Lucknow met in charge, Mohd Danish on Sunday.

After two days of respite from biting cold, icy winds swept Gorakhpur region again on Sunday and brought down minimum temperature by 14 degrees Celsius, 3 degrees less in comparison to Saturday. In view of the cold wave, Gorakhpur district magistrate Krishna Karunesh has instructed to close all private and government school from LKG up to Class 12 on January 16 and 17.

Meteorological department official Kailash Pandey said that dense fog would envelope east UP on Monday and further drop in temperature was expected in the coming two days. He advised people to stay at home at night and said very dense fog in the morning was expected.

Fluctuation in day and night temperatures is adversely affecting the health of the people. Dr A K Srivastava of Gorakhpur district hospital said that the numbing cold had further compounded the problems of arthritis, heart and diabetic patients. He said increase in the number of such cases had been registered in the OPD of the district hospital.

Patients of respiratory infection and stomach pain had also increased, he added. Intense cold has largely affected villagers who are facing difficulties in protecting their cattle. People are arranging bonfires, which has led to fire and burn cases.

On Sunday, Taj city Agra recorded the lowest temperature at 3.8 degrees Celsius, Muzaffarnagar 4.5, Orai and Aligarh 5.2, Meerut 5.3, Etawah 6.1, Jhansi 6.4, Hamirpur 8.2 and Kanpur 8.6 degrees Celsius

Maximum and minimum temperatures in Lucknow on Sunday were 18.6 and 10 degrees Celsius.

Forecast for Lucknow is shallow to moderate fog in the morning and clear sky later. Maximum and minimum temperatures would be around 19 and 10 degrees Celsius respectively.

Lucknow school timings

Lucknow: Timings of schools for students of classes 1 to 8 in Lucknow district have been changed. Classes will begin at 10 am and end by 3 pm. The revised school timings will remain into effect till January 21 and are applicable to all government, aided and private schools of all boards.