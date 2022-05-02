Home / Cities / Lucknow News / In UP, gangster's daughter found dead during raid, crowd alleges assault by cop
In UP, gangster's daughter found dead during raid, crowd alleges assault by cop

The incident has led to protests against police officials by the local villagers near the residence of Kanhaiya Yadav. Samajwadi Party leaders and workers have also reached the spot and joined the protest
UP police officials at the house of gangster Kanhaiya Yadav in Chandauli.(Twitter/ANI)
Published on May 02, 2022 08:02 AM IST
ANI | ByHT News Desk | Edited by Aryan Prakash

Protests erupted after the daughter of gangster Kanhaiya Yadav was found dead following a police raid at his house in Chandauli district of Uttar Pradesh. The crowd alleged that the girl Nisha was allegedly thrashed by a police officer.

"Nisha, daughter of gangster Kanhaiya Yadav was found dead in her house. The deceased was allegedly thrashed by the SHO of Saiyyedraja police station after which she died," Varanasi district magistrate Sanjeev Singh said.

The younger daughter of the gangster was also allegedly thrashed and has suffered serious injuries. She is currently undergoing treatment, the DM added.

"The SHO was suspended and the process is underway to lodge FIR on getting a complaint from the family of the deceased," he added.

“A video was viral in which a woman died. Police reached suspect Kanhaiya Yadav's house; he wasn't found. Probe underway; prima facie suicide, we're awaiting post mortem report. Sufficient police deployed,” Chandauli SP Ankur Agarwal told ANI.

The incident has led to protests against police officials by the local villagers near the residence of Kanhaiya Yadav. Samajwadi Party leaders and workers have also reached the spot and joined the protest.

"Police went to the house of Kanhaiya Yadav. He was not there. Then they assaulted his daughters. The elder one has died while the younger one is admitted in the hospital," said SP leader Prabhu Narayan Singh Yadav.

