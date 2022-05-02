In UP, gangster's daughter found dead during raid, crowd alleges assault by cop
Protests erupted after the daughter of gangster Kanhaiya Yadav was found dead following a police raid at his house in Chandauli district of Uttar Pradesh. The crowd alleged that the girl Nisha was allegedly thrashed by a police officer.
"Nisha, daughter of gangster Kanhaiya Yadav was found dead in her house. The deceased was allegedly thrashed by the SHO of Saiyyedraja police station after which she died," Varanasi district magistrate Sanjeev Singh said.
The younger daughter of the gangster was also allegedly thrashed and has suffered serious injuries. She is currently undergoing treatment, the DM added.
"The SHO was suspended and the process is underway to lodge FIR on getting a complaint from the family of the deceased," he added.
“A video was viral in which a woman died. Police reached suspect Kanhaiya Yadav's house; he wasn't found. Probe underway; prima facie suicide, we're awaiting post mortem report. Sufficient police deployed,” Chandauli SP Ankur Agarwal told ANI.
The incident has led to protests against police officials by the local villagers near the residence of Kanhaiya Yadav. Samajwadi Party leaders and workers have also reached the spot and joined the protest.
"Police went to the house of Kanhaiya Yadav. He was not there. Then they assaulted his daughters. The elder one has died while the younger one is admitted in the hospital," said SP leader Prabhu Narayan Singh Yadav.
-
Eid-ul-Fitr to be celebrated on Tuesday (May 3) in most parts of Karnataka
Eid-ul-Fitr, which marks the end of the month-long Ramzan fasting, will be celebrated in Karnataka on Tuesday, according to the moon-sighting committee. The Karnataka moon-sighting committee said that that Eid will be celebrated in most parts of Karnataka and India on Tuesday. Monday will be last day of Ramzan and Tuesday will be Eid-ul-Fitr, Maulana Sagheer Ahmed Rashadi said. On the other hand, in Kerala and coastal Karnataka, Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on Monday.
-
Kumaraswamy slams Ajit Pawar for supporting merger
Former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Sunday slammed Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar for supporting his government in the merger of Maratha-speaking areas in Karnataka with Maharashtra. On the occasion of Maharashtra Day, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar backed the campaign to make the Marathi-speaking villages at the border, including Belgaum, Nipai and Karwar, a part of the state.
-
People are forced to pay bribe in Haryana: AAP
Lashing out at the BJP-JJP coalition government, Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP's) Haryana affairs in-charge and Rajya Sabha member Sushil Gupta alleged that rampant corruption was going on in all departments and people were being forced to pay bribe to get their works done. Addressing a rally here on his birthday, Gupta said corruption, crime and unemployment have been soaring in the state.
-
Won’t give barren land without water to our next generation: Haryana CM
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday inaugurated the Amrit Sarovar scheme which aims to develope and rejuvenate 75 water bodies in the state. While inaugurating the scheme from Sonepat's Nahra village, Khattar said his government will rejuvenate 1,600 ponds across the state till August 15 and they have a target to develop and revive 8,000 water bodies in Haryana.
-
Haryana exporting power to Adani, says Surjewala
Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala on Sunday alleged that the BJP-JJP government in Haryana exported about 2,356 lakh units of electricity to Adani Power Limited, Mundra, Gujarat, in a reverse flow using the high-voltage dedicated current power transmission line in the last 21 days. Surjewala said by buying electricity at ₹5.75 per unit to meet the power shortage, the state government is bleeding the public exchequer.
