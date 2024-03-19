 In UP's Prayagraj, house set on fire after woman dies by suicide; 2 killed - Hindustan Times
In UP's Prayagraj, house set on fire after woman dies by suicide; 2 killed

PTI |
Mar 19, 2024 01:57 PM IST

An elderly couple died after their daughter-in-law's family set the house ablaze. Three, including the woman's husband, were injured.

An elderly couple died after their house was set on fire during a fight with the parents of their daughter-in-law who had allegedly hanged herself, police said here on Tuesday.

Family members of victims after the incident.

Three more people, including the woman's husband, were injured in the fire, they said.

According to the police, the 27-year-old woman allegedly ended her life late on Monday night at her in-laws' house in the Muthiganj police station area.

Upon receiving the news, her parents and other family members gathered at the spot and got into a fight with the woman's in-laws, alleging that she was killed and then hanged, Deputy Commissioner of Police (City) Deepak Bhukar said.

During the fight, some people set the house of the woman's in-laws ablaze. Police rescued five people from the house and informed the fire brigade which brought the blaze under control, the police officer said.

While searching the burnt house around 3 am, the bodies of the woman's father-in-law Rajendra Kesarwani (65) and mother-in-law Shobha Devi (62) were found, SHO of Muthiganj police station Sunil Bajpayee said.

Those who were injured in the fire were the woman's husband, Rajendra's daughter Shivani, and Lovely Kesarwani, the wife of his younger brother, the SHO added.

