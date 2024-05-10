Inclusivity, empathy, better scheme execution—What trans folks expect from polls

Despite a flurry of schemes that focus on their wellbeing, many from the transgender community still feel neglected and victims of official apathy. HT spoke to some trans persons in the state capital to understand the community’s expectations from the elections. Participants of a rally recently taken out by transgender voters in Lucknow (HT)

The city has 158 third-gender voters, according to the recent voters’ list data.

“I had applied for a TG (transgender) identity card the day the scheme was launched. It took me 1.5 years to finally get it,” said activist Priyanka Raghuvanshi, a transwoman. The social welfare department claims the process usually takes 25 to 30 days.

Raghuvanshi said politicians from the ruling party had visited her shelter to campaign for votes. “But all these talks and promises have always remained on paper.”

She spoke of ‘hidden kinnars and transgenders’ in the city, saying, “We are only aware of a small population of trans persons in the city, which runs into the hundreds, but our surveys of different ‘deras’ (shelters) have found over 2,500 trans persons here. “

She further complained, “Funds (provided by authorities) for the higher education of trans kids are inadequate, and TG cards are difficult to acquire. The system does not take into account the basic issues of displacement and financial instability, which make it difficult to get the ID cards in the first place.”

She stressed that the transgender and kinnar communities were just used to portray progress and compassion during electioneering.

Sudha and Kashish Singh, who are the members of ‘deras’ in Gosai Khera and Hazratganj, seemed to share the same view.

Kashish said, “Trans persons are only beginning to reach the mainstream space. That is because we screamed ourselves hoarse trying to get attention. It has not been to the credit of any administration or leader.” She said while the community had hopes, it knew better than to have expectations from any administration.

However, opposing voices were heard as well. Sonam Chishti, the vice-president of UP Transgender Welfare Board, hailed the BJP government for bringing in numerous welfare and empowerment schemes for the community. When asked to respond to the opinions that allege the failure of implementation, she said, “Everything takes time. One cannot expect to prepare a dish without giving it time to cook!” she reasoned.

Payal Singh, a member of the Samajwadi Party, felt prior dispensations were very adept at dealing with issues faced by transgenders. “When the Congress was here, we got timely pension, and after that the SP regime always helped whenever we had issues that required police help. Nowadays, despite the separate police chowkis for trans persons, they often refuse to take cognisance of crimes we report.”

While ‘nukkad sabhas’ and political visits continue, the transgender community of Lucknow largely feel left out of the political process and does not feel the support of the powers that be.