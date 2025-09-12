India announces USD680 mn special economic package for Mauritius

VARANASI India on Thursday announced a USD 680 million special economic package for Mauritius and signed seven pacts to further expand bilateral ties in several critical sectors with Prime Minister Narendra Modi describing the two countries as not just partners but a family. The seven agreements will facilitate boosting cooperation in areas of education, power, hydrography and space research. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mauritius Prime Minister Navin Ramgoolam, during a joint media statement, in Varanasi on Thursday. (DPR PMO/ANI Photo)

The prime minister said that a free, open, secure, stable and prosperous Indian Ocean is a shared priority of both India and Mauritius. He also said that both sides will work towards enabling bilateral trade in local currencies following successful launch of UPI and RuPay cards in Mauritius.

“In this context, India is fully committed to strengthening the security and maritime capacity of Mauritius’ Exclusive Economic Zone,” he said issuing a joint press statement after holding bilateral talks with Mauritius PM Navinchandra Ramgoolam and reviewing bilateral cooperation and ties in detail.

“Today, we have announced a Special Economic Package designed to support Mauritius’ needs and priorities. This will strengthen infrastructure, create new employment opportunities and further enhance healthcare facilities,” added the PM.

Under the special economic package, India will assist Mauritius implement at least 10 projects that include strengthening key infrastructure like port, airport, and roads and to set up new schools and hospitals.

The most important pact signed following the Modi-Ramgoolam talks appears to be the one on hydrography under which both sides will work together on joint surveys, navigation charts, and hydrographic data of the exclusive economic zones of Mauritius.

“India and Mauritius are two nations, but our dreams and destiny are one...and India takes pride in being a trusted primary partner in Mauritius’ development,” said Modi.

The PM said Varanasi has been a symbol of India’s civilization and cultural soul. “Our culture and traditions reached Mauritius from India centuries ago.” He added that the Indian culture has been enriching Mauritius.

“Mauritius is a key part of India’s Neighbourhood First policy and our Vision ‘MAHASAGAR’. In March, I had the honour of attending Mauritius’ National Day celebrations, where we elevated our ties to an ‘Enhanced Strategic Partnership’. Today, we reviewed all areas of our cooperation in detail, and also exchanged views on regional and global matters,” said Modi.

Modi also congratulated Ramgoolam and the people of Mauritius on the conclusion of the Chagos agreement, describing it as a “historic victory” for the island nation’s sovereignty.”

“India has always supported decolonisation and the full recognition of Mauritius’s sovereignty. And in this, India has stood firmly with Mauritius,” he said.

In May, the United Kingdom decided to hand over the sovereignty of Chagos Islands, including tropical atoll of Diego Garcia, to Mauritius under a historic deal. The UK is giving up the rights of the islands after more than 50 years.

Ramgoolam is on an official visit to India from September 9 to 16. He arrived in Varanasi on September 9 and was accorded a ceremonial welcome and Guard of Honour. UP governor Anandiben Patel received him.

“The first Jan Aushadhi Kendra outside India has now been established in Mauritius. Today, we have also decided that India will extend its cooperation in establishing an AYUSH centre of excellence, a 500-bed Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam National Hospital, as well as a Veterinary School and Animal Hospital in Mauritius,” announced Modi.

“Energy security is an important pillar of our partnership. India is supporting Mauritius in its energy transition. We are providing 100 electric buses to Mauritius, of which 10 have already been delivered. The Comprehensive Partnership Agreement concluded in the field of energy will further strengthen this cooperation. We have also decided to extend support in the establishment of a 17.5 mw floating solar power plant at Tamarind Falls,” the PM said.

“Now, we have decided to establish a new Directorate of Science and Technology in Mauritius. Very soon, we will also launch the training modules of Mission Karmayogi in Mauritius. The Indian Institute of Technology, Madras and the Indian Institute of Plantation Management have entered into agreements with the University of Mauritius,” he added.

Addressing a joint press briefing after the bilateral meeting with Modi, Mauritius PM Ramgoolam highlighted the deep-rooted ties between the two nations and expressed gratitude for India’s continued support in areas critical to Mauritius’ national development, including health, education, capacity building, renewable energy, infrastructure, and maritime security.

“India, through its various governments, has accompanied Mauritius in its journey towards progress...Over the years, we have benefited from India’s generous assistance and expertise in key sectors of national development. India’s timely support in these areas continues to make a tangible difference to improve the quality of life of the Mauritians,” he said.