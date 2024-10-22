India can compete with global players in readymade garments: Yogi

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said that UP and India had the potential and resources to compete with major global players in the readymade garments industry. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath and state minister Rakesh Sachan distribute ‘Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Resham Ratna’ award after inaugurating the ‘Silk Expo-2024’, in Lucknow on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

Inaugurating the Silk Expo at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan, which runs from October 22-28, the CM said: “If a significant portion of the workforce, especially women, is engaged in silk production, processing, readymade garments, designing, marketing, and packaging, Uttar Pradesh and India can emerge as global leaders in the garment industry.”

The chief minister highlighted a remarkable achievement in silk production, which increased 84-fold under the current administration. “A day will come when Uttar Pradesh will be recognized among the top states in the country for silk production,” he said. The BJP government came to power in UP in 2017 and the state took steps to promote traditional products since then. UP is the first state to implement a dedicated policy for traditional crafts, identifying a unique product for each of its 75 districts under the One District, One Product (ODOP) scheme, he said.

He said there was potential for further growth, particularly through the famous sarees of Varanasi, Bhadohi, and Mubarakpur.

Referring to the age-old slogan of ‘roti, kapda aur makaan’ (food, clothing, and shelter), he said while air and water were essential for life, the need for food, clothing, and shelter was equally fundamental. He said clothing not only meets a basic need, but also serves as a vital means to boost farmers’ income and generate employment. UP, with its population of 25 crore, had a vast potential in silk production.

Places like Varanasi, Bhadohi, and Azamgarh, known for their silk sarees such as those from Mubarakpur, hold significant promise. “The central and state governments are making concerted efforts to develop silk clusters in these regions. Varanasi silk sarees, a popular choice for auspicious occasions nationwide, have seen increased demand following the expansion of Kashi Vishwanath Dham, which has attracted more devotees and tourists. The establishment of a Trade Facilitation Centre at the Varanasi Expo Mart has further boosted this traditional industry,” he added.

The upcoming PM Mitra Park, a large textile hub on the Lucknow-Hardoi border, will cover 1,000 acres and host various textile-related industries, showcasing the state’s potential in this field, he said.

Adityanath released the ‘Resham Mitra’ magazine and gave the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Silk Ratna Awards to 16 farmers, entrepreneurs, institutions, and designers with a first prize of ₹50,000 and second prize of ₹25,000, along with a memento, and a citation.

Silk Ratna Awards

Cocoon Production Award: Jagram (Bahraich) got the first prize, whereas Mala Devi from Kushinagar got the second.

Lifetime Achievement Award: Dr NV Chaudhary, director, Central Tasar Research and Training Institute, Central Silk Board, Ranchi (Jharkhand) got the first prize, while Haseen Ahmed Ansari M/s Qasim Silk Emporium Varanasi got the second prize.

The first prize in the best-designed silk-made garment was given to Angika Kushwaha of Ramnagar, Varanasi and the second to Sarvesh Kumar Srivastava (Varanasi). Ranjana Srivastava received the award on Sarvesh’s behalf.

Best designing in other silk-made products: Mukhtar Ahmed (Bhadohi) got the first prize and Iftikhar Ahmed (Azamgarh) got the second.

Innovation in silk finished product textile: First prize was given to Aditi Jaggi Rastogi of Hazratganj, Lucknow, and second to Sangeeta Basant, Kanya Mahavidyalaya, Varanasi.

Top Cocoon Seller – First Prize in Yarn Sales – The first prize went to Shashi Shukla of Pilibhit and the second to Rajnath Verma of Sonbhadra.

Top textile seller – silk finished product – First prize was bagged by Viresh Shah (Varanasi), and the second prize by Pankaj Shah (Varanasi).

Innovation in Cocoon Production – The first prize to went to P Shivkumar, IFS, member secretary, Central Silk Board and the second prize to Dasharathi Behera, deputy secretary technical, Central Silk Board, New Delhi.