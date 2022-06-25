India has always been open to science-based knowledge: Yogi
Lucknow Chief minister Yogi Adityanath said here on Saturday that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) always had a scientific approach and outlook because its RSS founder, Dr KB Hedgewar was a medical practitioner and had a science background.
Speaking at the inaugural programme of the national convention of Vigyan Bharti at Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University, Yogi said many other RSS functionaries too had a scientific outlook and were visionaries, working for the development of the country.
The chief minister said, “India has always remained open to science-based knowledge. Going by our Hindu calendar, we get our predictions right about solar and lunar eclipses that fall on Amawasya (no moon) and Purnima (full moon) respectively. It reflects about the scientific approach of the Hindu calendar.”
He said, “The great Indian scientist, Jagdish Chandra Bose, conducted experiments to prove plants feel heat, cold, light, noise, happiness and pain. His instrument, the Crescograph, can measure plant growth.”
“Krishna’s teaching to Arjun in Bhagwad Gita which is now 5000- years-old, still has meaning in modern times,” Yogi said.
The chief minister regretted that today a number of big institutions had come up but there was no effort for data collection and record keeping that would help get to the roots of problems. University professors were always on the look-out for promotions but hardly made effort for scientific publications.
-
Court acquits two arrested for circulating counterfeit currency
Mumbai: Accused of circulating counterfeit Indian currency notes in the city, two men, residents of Malda district in West Bengal were acquitted of the charges by a sessions court on Thursday. Suleman Razzak Shaikh, 53, and Sanaul Julum Insarali Shaikh, 29, were arrested with 60 counterfeit notes of ₹2000 denomination, on November 8, 2017. The anti-extortion cell of the Mumbai police crime branch had received a specific tip-off.
-
In Patna, over ₹3 crore in cash seized from drug inspector’s house
A separate team raided a drug inspector Jitendra Kumar's native place at Ghonsi in Jehanabad, flats in Civil Lines of Gaya district, Pharmacy College, Gola Road (Danapur) and a newly-built house at Khan-Mirza locality falling under Sultanganj police station in Patna City. Currently, he is posted in Patna and runs a Pharmacy College. It is believed that Jitendra's entire tenure in Patna with the drug control administration has been controversial.
-
52-year-old pedestrian dies after being run over by speeding SUV
Bhiwandi: A 52-year-old pedestrian was killed after being hit by a speeding SUV in Bhiwandi on Friday night. The driver of the vehicle is absconding, according to cops, who have seized the car. The deceased has been identified as Mustaque Nasir Ahmad Pathan, who lived with his family in Bhiwandi. The incident occurred at the Sallauddin Complex near Samadiya School on Friday night when the man was heading to a nearby market for shopping.
-
K'taka Cong leader MR Seetharam slams party, to meet supporters on next move
Senior Karnataka Congress leader and former state minister M R Seetharam on Friday publicly attacked the party leadership, accusing it of doing injustice to Seetharam over the years. "I am not disappointed with the party, but with the leaders who are running it. I am also as senior as them. I have worked in the party since 1983," Seetharam said.
-
Two days after named Machhiwara co-op bank chairman, AAP leader found dead
Two days after Gill's appointment as the chairman of the Machhiwara Agricultural Co-operative Development Bank in Ludhiana, Aam Aadmi Party leader Ajaypal Singh Gill, 55, was found dead under mysterious circumstances at his house at Adiana village of Machhiwara. “After having dinner, Gill went to his room to sleep, while his wife and daughter were in another room,” Samrala deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Harwinder Singh Khaira said. Khaira said no suicide note was recovered.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics