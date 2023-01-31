Home / Cities / Lucknow News / India-New Zealand T20 match a zero-waste event: LMC

India-New Zealand T20 match a zero-waste event: LMC

lucknow news
Published on Jan 31, 2023 01:36 AM IST

A zero-waste event is one in which organisers plan ahead to reduce solid waste from the event, reuse various things like banners and set up recyclers for total cleanliness.

Cricket Fans are enjoying during the 2nd T20 cricket match between India VS NewZealand here at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday. (Deepak Gupta/ht)
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

While India-New Zealand T20 match was underway at the Lucknow’s Ekana stadium, the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) claimed their employees were busy keeping the match a zero-waste event.

Municipal commissioner Inderjeet Singh said, “The LMC ensured that the T20 match between India and New Zealand was a zero-waste event from the point of view of cleanliness. To make it happen, the dry waste generated during the cricket match was sent to the recyclers, only after segregation. After collection, it will be processed through an organic waste incinerator.”

He said, “For the purpose of creating awareness about the environment and cleanliness among the spectators who came to watch the match, awareness messages were put up at various places for not using single use plastic and polythene. Selfie cutouts related to the zero-waste event were also installed.”

He said: “The LMC staff was alert for collection of waste left by the crowd. After segregation, the waste was sent to recyclers.”

Additional municipal commissioner, Pankaj Singh, said: “Management of events of these levels is not easy but LMC has executed the task professionally. In days to come, LMC will try to keep upcoming events G20 summit and Global Investors Meet (GIS) zero waste events.”

