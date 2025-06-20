Indians trapped in Iran, Iraq should be brought back: Maulana Jawad

Members of the Muslim community protested against Israel after Friday prayers in the old city area. The protest outside Asafi Imambara was led by Maulana Kalbe Jawad, who extended support to Iran and stated that Israel had been committing atrocities in Palestine, particularly in Gaza where thousands of children had been reportedly killed. The protesters at the Asafi Imambara in Lucknow on Friday. (Deepak Gupta)

The protesters also torched the posters of US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Addressing reporters, Maulana Kalbe Jawad said, “It is unfortunate that some people are supporting Israel, which is committing atrocities on children. The Indian government should support Iran and oppose Israel.”

He demanded that the Indians trapped in Iran and Iraq be airlifted to the country. “A large number of Indian pilgrims, students and working people are currently stuck in Iran,” Maulana Jawad said, adding he would meet defence minister Rajnath Singh and urge him to ensure the safe return of all Indians stranded there.

“Rajnath Singh is also the Lucknow MP and people here have a deep affection for him. We hope he will ensure the safe return of Indians,” he added.

Meanwhile, special prayers were held after Friday namaz at Teele Wali Masjid for the people of Iran and Palestine. Maulana Fazle Mannan condemned the attack by Israel on Iran, saying, “Israel is the biggest terrorist country of the world. It has been attacking Palestine for years, and now it is targeting Iran. I am sure Israel won’t be successful in its wicked plans.”