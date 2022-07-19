Industrialists affected due to pandemic to get relief: Nandi
Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh industrial development minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi said the state government had decided to give relief to the industrialists affected due to the Covid pandemic.
It had been decided to provide exemption from fee for six months to entrepreneurs whose units were running in the industrial development authorities. The decision was taken in the meeting of the council of ministers held on Tuesday, he said.
The decision was taken in view of the circumstances arising due to the first, second and third waves of the Covid pandemic. The entrepreneurs who had been allotted land for launching various projects were facing difficulties in completing the projects on schedule due to the pandemic. Relief had been given to the entrepreneurs under the state government order issued on July 2, 2022, he said.
The NOIDA Entrepreneurs Association and other associations had demanded relief with exemption from fee for another six months. The Covid 19 pandemic had had an adverse impact on the financial condition of industries, he said. Earlier, the state government had given six months’ relief to the entrepreneurs under the order issued on July 2, 2020 to complete the pending projects, he said.
The decision of the state government showed that the interests of entrepreneurs and protection of investments were top priority of the Uttar Pradesh government. Due to the industry-friendly policies and investment-friendly environment, Uttar Pradesh was attracting large investment in various sectors, he said.
Ludhiana | GADVASU interns to get ₹15k stipend: Gogi
The state government on Tuesday agreed to increase the stipend of Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) interns to ₹15,000. Students have been on chain hunger strike from June 12, demanding hike in stipend. In the meantime, interns Shivam and Satnam Singh, both students who were on hunger strike, have ended their fast. During the day, Congress leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira also met the protesting students and extended support.
Part-time teachers drive e-rickshaws, sell Chaat to supplement paltry pay at UP govt-run upper primary schools
Part-time subject teachers in government-run upper primary schools of Uttar Pradesh are forced to look for a second source of income to overcome the acute financial hardships they are facing. Paid a paltry Rs 9,000 per month in lieu of their services, some have to ply e-rickshaws and sell Chaat by the roadside after school hours. Others can be seen working at mobile shops, private hospitals, selling vegetables etc just to make ends meet.
Krishna Janmabhoomi matter: Issue notices for suit in representative capacity, orders Mathura court
The court of additional district judge (court no. 7) at Mathura on Tuesday ordered issuing notices to respondents for hearing on the application seeking permission to file a case on Sri Krishna Janambhoomi issue in representative capacity by Lucknow-based lawyer Shailendra Singh. The court has fixed July 26 as the next date of hearing in this case.
Ludhiana | PAU to hold offline kisan melas after two-year gap
After remaining suspended for over two years due to the pandemic, Punjab Agricultural University is all set to organise offline Kisan Melas across Punjab. Announcing the dates, Ashok Kumar, director of extension education, PAU, said the series would kickstart with the first Kisan Mela at Nag Kalan Jahangir, Amritsar on September 2, followed by Ballowal Saunkhri on September 6, Gurdaspur on September 9, Faridkot on September 13 and Rauni, Patiala, on September 16.
U.P. secondary education dept goes for a major digital push
Lucknow Taking a giant stride towards digitalisation, the Uttar Pradesh secondary education department has come up with a number of portals to boost education and address the needs of the students. The department has set up a portal “Pahunch” for school mapping so it may serve in unserved habitation. The school mapping software portal has been developed in collaboration with Bhaskar Acharya National Institute for Space Applications and Geo Informatics, Gandhinagar, Gujarat.
