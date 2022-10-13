Infectious diseases on rise, keep hospitals ready: Dy CM Pathak

Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak on Wednesday directed health officials to intensity campaign against infectious diseases and also upgrade facilities at all health centers, hospitals.

While interacting with health officials across the state through video conferencing, he said government hospital staff should be vaccinated for infectious disease and special vaccination drive be conducted for people in 38-districts identified as vulnerable for infectious diseases.

“With festivals around the corner, the markets are bound to witness rush of people. Hence, hospitals need to prepare for any situation. Focus should be to prepare staff, medicine and beds for patients of Swine Flu, (H1N1 influenza), Covid or Dengue,” said Pathak, also the state’s health minister.

Deputy CM ordered that six additional beds be maintained at primary health centres and while 20 more beds should be kept ready at community health centres. He said better equipment for district level hospitals and construction of field hospitals and sub-centres was proposed and the funds for the same were being sanctioned.

“During festivals, many people will come home. This can lead to rise in Covid and other infectious diseases. Officials also need to ensure Covid protocol is followed at public places,” he said.

“Put up posters, hoardings at public places particularly malls, railway stations and bus stations, major markets including weekly markets to make people aware about Covid, H1N1 and other diseases. Identify and isolate suspected cases having fever, cough,” he said.

UP to cross 39-cr mark in Covid vaccination

Uttar Pradesh is likely to cross 39-crore Covid vaccination dose mark in next 24-hours. Till now a total of 38,99,12,554 doses of Covid vaccine have been administered, according to the Covid portal. This includes over 17.69 crore first dose and 16.87 crore second dose, while over 4.42 crore precaution dose has been administered in the state.