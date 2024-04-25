INS scientists to highlight societal benefits of nuclear energy during Lucknow visit

A team of eminent nuclear scientists from the Indian Nuclear Society (INS), Mumbai, will be in the state capital on April 25-26 to share insights into the various societal applications of nuclear energy. High Energy Particles Flow Through A Tokamak Or Doughnut-Shaped Device. Antigravity, Magnetic Field, Nuclear Fusion, Gravitational Waves And Spacetime Concept (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The visit to Lucknow is part of a broader initiative by the INS to disseminate accurate information and dispel misconceptions about nuclear energy.

Dr BN Jagatap, president of the INS and former director of the chemistry group at Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) , will lead the delegation. “The team will engage with students at two schools in the city to provide a deeper understanding of nuclear energy and its practical uses. The two-day event aims to showcase the significant potential of nuclear power in promoting clean, green, and safe energy, aligning with global goals to achieve net-zero emissions,” said Dr Jagatap.

Amritesh Srivastava, another scientist in the group, said, “The scientists will highlight how nuclear energy can be harnessed to meet increasing energy demands without contributing to climate change. The team will also discuss other beneficial applications of nuclear technology, such as using radiation and nuclear processes in agriculture to improve crop yield and resistance, in healthcare for diagnosing and treating diseases, in water treatment to ensure safe drinking water, in sanitation for waste management, and in food preservation to reduce spoilage.”

By engaging with young students, the INS team also aims to spark interest in nuclear science as a career path. Dr Jagatap further said, “A better understanding of the positive impacts of nuclear energy can inspire the next generation to explore careers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM), especially in the nuclear field.”