Inspector, 5 others booked for looting, thrashing dalit advocate in Lucknow

On court’s order, a case was registered against six people on Wedenesday for looting cash, thrashing and inserting a pistol in the mouth of a dalit advocate . For Representation Only (HT File Photo)

The incident occurred on March 6, 2023 on the Krishna Nagar police station premises. Those named in the case were identified as additional inspector Sunil Kumar Azad (presently inspector, Madeyganj police station), Kaushalendra Pratap Sigh (reader of ACP Krishna Nagar), victim’s rival Sunil Kumar Dubey, Ram Milan Singh Chuahan and his wife Urmila Singh Chauhan and Vaibhav Dubey, all of Subhash Nagar in Krishna Nagar. The victim Lakhan Singh of Subhash Nagar is an advocate and the accused had enmity with him over a property-related dispute.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

In his complaint, Lakhan said that he had gone to the Krishna Nagar police station for some work where his rival Sunil Dubey and others surrounded him. Sunil attacked him and hurled casteist remarks while inspector Azad snatched ₹5,500 from him. The other accused, including Urmila, looted his gold ring and phone . Sunil whipped out a pistol and inserted the nozzle in his mouth while threatening to fire.

“Late,r inspector Azad and other policemen put me inside the lock-up where I was abused and beaten by the policemen and Sunil. The police men did this at Sunil’s behest. The next day the police sent me to jail and I was released on bail on May 2.”

He said the police did not lodge his complaint. So he moved the court.