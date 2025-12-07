Installation of firefighting system: HC asks state govt to make efforts to allocate funds for remaining district courts in Uttar Pradesh

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court has directed the state government to make all efforts for the allocation of funds for the installation of fire-fighting equipment in the premises of the remaining district courts in Uttar Pradesh. The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court has said that the officers who were required to join through video conferencing shall join the proceedings again on the next date – January 7, 2026. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE )

A division bench of Justice Rajan Roy and Justice Indrajeet Shukla passed the order on December 4 on a public interest litigation (PIL) petition pending since 2011, seeking directives for the installation of fire-fighting system in all district court premises of the state. It was submitted on behalf of the petitioner SK Dwivedi that the orders passed in this matter had not been compiled with.

The court, in its earlier orders, had directed the state counsel to file an affidavit (reply), along with relevant details, indicating the current status of the installation of fire-fighting equipment in the district court premises. As per the court’s order, on December 4, the state government counsel informed it, that out of 15 districts mentioned in the court’s order dated October 16,2025, the funds would be allocated for eight districts, namely Mahoba, Chandauli, Auraiya, Chitrakoot, Banda, Etawah, Maharajganj and Deoria within 15-20 days. As for the remaining seven districts, a proposal has to come for the high court, but it has not been received as yet, it said.

The counsel for the high court administration said that proposals with respect of the aforesaid seven districts are awaited from the district judges.

“We failed to understand as to why the district judges are not responding to the high court if such proposals have been demanded. We expect that before the next date, the concerned District Judges will send proposals as required by the High Court/Government to the High Court which in turn shall consider sending the same to the concerned department of the State Government for further action,” the court directed.

The high court said that the officers who were required to join through video conferencing shall join the proceedings again on the next date – January 7, 2026.

“Before the next date, concerned opposite parties are directed to make all efforts for allocation of the funds as referred in our earlier order dated 16.10.2025 and ensure the same,” the court ordered.