Internal security discussed as PM Modi attends conference of DGPs in Lucknow

Deliberations on internal security, cyber crime and counter-terrorism were held as Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the all India conference of directors general of police (DGPs) and inspectors general of police (IGPs) at the Uttar Pradesh Police Headquarters in Lucknow on Saturday. He sat through the discussions for several hours. Union home minister Amit Shah was also present.

Senior government officials said PM Modi will also participate in the conference of DGPs on Sunday.They, however, remained tight-lipped over the proceedings at the conference.

The Intelligence Bureau, which is the organiser of the conference, allowed restricted entry to select government officials only.

The area around the state police headquarters remained under tight vigil during the PM’s stay all through the day.

The conference is being held in hybrid format for the first time. The DGPs of states and other police organisations attended the conference physically here, while the remaining invitees participated virtually from 37 different locations across the country.

Since 2014, the prime minister has taken a keen interest in the conference of DGPs/IGs and attended such meets.

Earlier on Friday, Union home minister Amit Shah inaugurated the conference. He appreciated the role played by security forces during the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak and the sacrifices made by them during the same period.

In his address, he laid stress on better coordination between the state police and other central agencies. He also urged the delegates for timely implementations of suggestions discussed during the conference. He emphasised on the need to focus on security-related issues including coastal security, left wing extremism, narcotics trafficking, cyber-crime and border area management.

This year, for the first time, over 200 officers of different ranks from various states/UTs were requested to submit papers on contemporary security issues being deliberated at the conference.