International Beer Day: Freshly brewing culture hots up in Lucknow
With Lucknowites opening up to microbreweries and draught beer, the consumption of this fizzy drink is witnessing a change in consumption pattern. After opening of first microbrewery in Lucknow, a year back, the city now has three out of the four in state besides the draught beer outlets.
On International Beer Day, which witnesses uptick in the sales of the beverage on this day, we take a look at the trend.
Industry experts Rajesh Fanda says, “I’m in this trade for last 28 years and have witnessed only rise in the sales of beer. Currently working with a liquor giant in Gurugram, I am happy that the culture draught and craft (freshly brewed) has also reached my hometown Lucknow. Now people don’t need to travel to Bengaluru, Mumbai or NCR for freshly brewed drink.”
Panchayat Bistro and Bar launched draught beer outlet in 2020 and since then it became a hub for beer lovers. “Youngsters love being served from tap and that too beer which is glycine-free. We serve everything but 50% of our beer sale is from the draught though there are some who love their bottles,” says its operation head Rishi Mishra.
Businessman Rajesh Sikka, a beer-only lover, says things got redefined after 500 ml cans and 375 ml pints were launched. “They are very handy, can be carried easily and gives a good feel,” he says.
After the first microbrewery launch last year, the scenario changed for beer lovers in city. “Live and freshly brewed beers are unmatched in taste ranging from the ever-popular Belgian Wit and Irish Red ale to the flavoured ones like mango, watermelon, pan-masala, pineapple and more. Not just youngster but elders too love the fresh brews,” tells Himanshu Dhanuk of Black Brewhouse.
Cocktails too have many takers. Sendy, a bar expert at Boombox Lucknow, says, “Beer vodka sangariya, Mexican bull dog, renaissance star, blood orange, beer mosa, mojito with and many more the choices are lot for the mixologists and as options for beer lovers are many.”
