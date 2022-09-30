International Day for Older People: Why caregiving training is more important now than ever

From helping with house chores to providing companionship, a caregiver can be a key part of the lives of people they care for. However, finding a good caregiver for an elderly member of the family can often be a daunting task, especially since the profession is not a popular career choice.

“It took me weeks before I could find a female caregiver for one of my relatives. We wanted an experienced person since my relative had undergone surgery,” said Rakesh Kumar, a resident of Gomti Nagar.

Lucknow has an estimated 10 lakh elderly population. At least 5,000 of them live a dependent life at any given time. Caregivers can prove to be valuable in supporting an aging family member.

Dr Abhishek Shukla of Association of Intenational Doctors said only two per cent of people in the city who are in need of a caregiver get their service. “There may be 3,000 or less trained caregivers in the state capital. This means that demand heavily outnumbers supply. Statistically, only about two per cent of elderly persons who need caregivers are able to take their service,” added Dr Shukla, secretary general of the association, which works towards the training of caregivers.

“Not all elderly people are sick. Many need caregivers for company or to help them with age-related difficulties such as going out for a walk and the likes. In many cases, caregivers play a key role in keeping senior citizens active and fit,” said Dr Vinod Jain, a senior faculty at King George’s Medical University.

Mastering the art (of caregiving)

For Jayanti Srivastava, a professor at Amity University, life is busy as she effectively manages two of her biggest responsibilities – one as an academician and the other as a companion for her 80-year-old mother. Not just from her teaching skills, Srivastava has also mastered caregiving.

“Over the years, I have picked up on a few things when it comes to caring for my elderly parent. I ensure to pay attention when she talks and a little pursuance when it comes to doing something for her. That little extra time means a lot to her and all children should do the same for their elderly parents,” Srivastava added.

“At least 10 people have come to us seeking training on caregiving. They are family members who take care of their loved ones,” Dr Shukla added.

What it takes to become a caregiver

While there is no degree or diploma in caregiving, it but takes some training from experts to become a caregiver. A skill development programme of the Union government offers one such scope. But for practical training, the caregiver must join a hospital that treats elderly people. This training lasts for three to six months.

The solution

Experts said that proper training of more caregivers and starting centres where people can enrol themselves in a short course in caregiving is the need of the hour. “If a young person learns the basics of caregiving, they can do it easily instead of jostling with little things before their elderly parents. A little training can do wonders,” said Dr Jain, also a public health expert.