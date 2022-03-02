International letter writing competition by Department of Posts on March 13

Department of Posts will organise ‘Universal Postal Union International Letter Writing Competition-2022’ for kids between 9 and 15 years of age on March 13.

“The competition will be organised in all districts for which the last date for submission of form is March 6. It will be organised in Varanasi, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Ballia, Chandauli and Bhadohi districts under Varanasi Postal Region,” said postmaster general of Varanasi Region Krishna Kumar Yadav.

The topic is “write a letter to someone influential explaining why and how they should take action on the climate crisis” in maximum 800 words in Hindi or English.

Yadav said the Department of Posts is providing a platform to the youth to create interest in letter writing along with enhancing their general knowledge and to spread awareness and express their views about the climate crisis.

“Those willing can apply to the senior superintendent of post offices of the respective divisions. Applicants will have to attach their three passport size photographs on the first page of the form and enter their full details in the second page, including the name of the competition, applicant’s name, father or guardian’s name, full address, school name, date of birth, gender, mobile number, etc. Photocopy of Aadhaar Card, birth certificate or school identity card will have to be attached as age proof along with the application,” he said.

School principals may organise the competition at their level independently for which they have to contact postal department, Yadav said.

For more information, officials of postal department can be contacted on 8840453142 for Varanasi and Chandauli, 9354387341 for Varanasi and Bhadohi, 9920395526 for Jaunpur, 7275600106 for Ghazipur and 6202921716 for Ballia.

Yadav said the best three entry from regional level would be sent to the circle level. The best three entry at the circle level will be given first, second and third prize of

₹25,000, ₹10,000 and ₹ 5,000 along with certificates respectively.

The best three entries from circle level would be sent to Postal Directorate, New Delhi for inclusion at national level. The best three entry at national level will be given first, second and third prize of ₹ 50,000, ₹25,000 and

₹10,000 along with certificates. The best entry at the national level would qualify as the official Indian entry and will be sent to the Universal Postal Union in Switzerland.