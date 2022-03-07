Home / Cities / Lucknow News / International Women’s Day: NER to flag off all-women crew goods train
lucknow news

International Women’s Day: NER to flag off all-women crew goods train

Not only the train would be run by female crew, but also be managed by an all-women staff at Badshahnagar Railway Station on Tuesday morning, North Eastern Railways (NER) officials said
Sandhya Kumari Gupta would be the loco pilot, Babita Patel would be the assistant loco pilot, while Anjali Bharti would be the train manager, NER officials said. (Pic for representation)
Sandhya Kumari Gupta would be the loco pilot, Babita Patel would be the assistant loco pilot, while Anjali Bharti would be the train manager, NER officials said. (Pic for representation)
Published on Mar 07, 2022 10:52 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Observing International Women’s Day in a special way, North Eastern Railways (NER) is set to flag off an all-women crew goods train on Tuesday.

Not only the train would be run by the female crew, but the train would also be managed by an all-women staff at Badshahnagar Railway Station on Tuesday morning, the NER officials said.

“It’s just an attempt to make women feel special on their day,” said Monica Agnihotri, divisional railway manager, Lucknow Division.

The DRM said that the crew at the train would be all women, and at the same time, the train would be managed by an all-women staff at the Badshahnagar Railway Station at the time of arrival. The train would reach Badshahnagar station at 10:30 am.

Sandhya Kumari Gupta would be the loco pilot, Babita Patel would be the assistant loco pilot, while Anjali Bharti would be the train manager, NER officials said.

Other than this, NER would also be organising a grand felicitation programme to felicitate the female employees on International Women’s Day.

“Initiatives are part of NE Railways drive aimed at motivating the female railway employees, including the crew members and to promote women empowerment,” Agnihotri said.

She said NE Railways has many female employees, who are working in various capacities and are attached to different trains.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 08, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out