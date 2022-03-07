International Women’s Day: NER to flag off all-women crew goods train

Observing International Women’s Day in a special way, North Eastern Railways (NER) is set to flag off an all-women crew goods train on Tuesday.

Not only the train would be run by the female crew, but the train would also be managed by an all-women staff at Badshahnagar Railway Station on Tuesday morning, the NER officials said.

“It’s just an attempt to make women feel special on their day,” said Monica Agnihotri, divisional railway manager, Lucknow Division.

The DRM said that the crew at the train would be all women, and at the same time, the train would be managed by an all-women staff at the Badshahnagar Railway Station at the time of arrival. The train would reach Badshahnagar station at 10:30 am.

Sandhya Kumari Gupta would be the loco pilot, Babita Patel would be the assistant loco pilot, while Anjali Bharti would be the train manager, NER officials said.

Other than this, NER would also be organising a grand felicitation programme to felicitate the female employees on International Women’s Day.

“Initiatives are part of NE Railways drive aimed at motivating the female railway employees, including the crew members and to promote women empowerment,” Agnihotri said.

She said NE Railways has many female employees, who are working in various capacities and are attached to different trains.